FIFA 23: How to complete the POTM Julian Brandt SBC – Requirements and solutions

Julian Brandt has undoubtedly become one of Borussia Dortmund’s most lethal weapons during the 2022-2023 campaign, and his fiery play has now earned him Player of the Month honors in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. That means players can take on the wing’s very own Squad Building Challenge and net his newest variant — which is strikingly excellent on offense. Here’s how to complete the POTM Julian Brandt SBC in FIFA 23.

How to complete the POTM Julian Brandt SBC in FIFA 23

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can expect to outmatch the toughest of defenders on the right side of the pitch when wielding POTM Julian Brandt, with the card sporting an enticing 92 Dribbling, 91 Stamina, and 89 Passing. Even the player’s crossing abilities will stand out, as its rated at a 86 alongside a 92 Short Pass rating. However, to own the card, you must build two separate squads: one featuring a Bundesliga player and another with a Team of the Week card.

Related: FIFA 23 FUT Football Nostalgia Season Level 15 and 30 Storyline Player Rewards – Which cards should you choose?

The requirements for this SBC are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players: 11

Bundesliga players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 82 Reward: One Gold Pack



Top Form

Starting players: 11

Team of the Week players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 83 Reward: One Small Gold Players Pack



POTM Julian Brandt SBC Solutions

In total, this SBC will likely cost you about 49,700 Coins. Here are cheap, possible solutions to finish this SBC:

Bundesliga

CM Etienne Capoue (80 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Darwin Núñez (82 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimović (82 OVR)

ST Raúl Jiménez (82 OVR)

CAM Coutinho (82 OVR)

CM Mahmoud Dahoud (80 OVR)

GK Jasper Cillessen (80 OVR)

CAM Dani Olmo (82 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

LB Yuri Berchiche (82 OVR)

Top Form

CB Giménez (83 OVR)

RW Pedro Gonçalves (81 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Ronald Araujo (83 OVR)

ST Borja Iglesias (81 OVR)

CM Jordan Henderson (83 OVR)

GK Adán (81 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (83 OVR)

RB Jesús Navas (83 OVR)

CAM TOTW David Neres (84 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. The POTM Julian Brandt SBC will expire on April 15.