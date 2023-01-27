FIFA 23: How to complete TOTY Honorable Mentions Nicolas Otamendi Objectives challenge

Now that the FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY) is set, it’s also a good time to take a look at those performers who just missed the cut. A new 88 OVR TOTY Honorable Mentions card of SL Benfica CB Nicolas Otamendi is now available in Football Ultimate Team, and it can be obtained through a new Objectives challenge. So, how can you get 88 OVR Otamendi? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Otamendi Objectives challenge

Honorable Mentions Otamendi possesses 2-star Skill Moves and 3-star Weak Foot.

In order to complete this Team of the Year challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through offline play, online, or a mix.

The four objectives are as follows:

Portuguese 7 – Score seven goals while having at least three Liga Portugal players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Skillful Scorer – Score five goals using Argentinian players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and XP) Brick Wall – Assist four goals using players with min. 80 DEF in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Winners Attitude – Win five Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 88 OVR Otamendi.

Make sure to add some players from the Liga Nos (Liga Portugal) to get this Objectives challenge done. As of this writing, the notable names that are both from Argentina and play in the Nos are Otamendi and CM Enzo Fernandez — who does have multiple upgraded cards in FUT. If we were to judge, one would be better off stacking the front with Argentinian stars like Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala, and then splash three Liga Nos players in where possible.

This challenge is slated to expire on February 3.