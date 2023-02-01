FIFA 23: How to complete TOTY Honorable Mentions Seko Fofana SBC – Requirements and solutions

RC Lens midfielder Seko Fofana missed out on the FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY) Starting XI, but the 27-year-old is still set to be honored in FUT. A new 88 OVR TOTY Honorable Mentions item of Fofana is now available for a limited time, and can be obtained through completing a new Squad Building Challenge. So, here’s a look at how you can get the talented midfielder.

How to complete TOTY Fofana SBC

FIFA 23 players will need to complete three different lineups in order to complete this SBC in full. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 165,000-170,000 Coins as of this writing. Here’s a look at potential solutions:

Ligue 1

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

Top Form

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CB Lucas Hernandez (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Marwin Hitz (84 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

CM Parjeo (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 15.