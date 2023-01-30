FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Richarlison SBC – Requirements and solutions

In celebration of his goal against Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a new 90 OVR Moments card of Tottenham Hotspur attacker/midfielder Richarlison is now available in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. Richarlison cards always bring the speed, and this card is no exception. So, how can you add the Spurs striker to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Moments Richarlison SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Moments Richarlison possesses 4-star Skill Moves and 5-star Weak Foot attributes.

Much like with Flashback Sadio Mane, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups in order to complete this SBC in full. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 450,000 Coins as of this writing. Here are solutions for the four components of this SBC:

Brazil

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

CB Bremer (83 OVR)

CB Sebastian Coates (83 OVR)

Top Form

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

TOTW GK Jeremias Ledesma (86 OVR)

Premier League

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 28.