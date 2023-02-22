FIFA 23: How to complete UEFA Champions League MOTM Rodrygo SBC – Requirements and solutions

Despite having his playing time cut short, Rodrygo’s performance against Liverpool in the Champions League has notched him a Man of the Match 85 OVR card. This speedy variant of the Real Madrid forward can be obtained through its own Squad Building Challenge, which requires players to form just two lineups. This guide will examine the requirements and potential solutions for the UEFA Champions League MOTM Rodrygo SBC in FIFA 23.

How to complete MOTM Rodrygo SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

The MOTM Rodrygo SBC bears two squad requirements: one which tasks you to build a squad around a player from Real Madrid, while the other needs to consist of a LaLiga Santander player. Despite being an easy task, you will need to ensure each team also reaches the minimum Overall rating. You can find all requirements and additional rewards for the SBC below.

Real Madrid

Starting players – 11

Players from Real Madrid – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Reward – one Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

Players from LaLiga Santander – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Reward – one Premium Electrum Players Pack

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Ligue 1 Player of the Month Wissam Ben Yedder SBC – Requirements and solutions

Solutions

At the time of writing, the lowest possible solution to these may cost you around 96,700 Coins. Those in desperate need of speed and shooting may find this to be an even trade-off, with the MOTM 85 OVR Rodrigo having 92 Pace and Sprint Speed ratings as well as an 81 Shooting rating. Here are some potential solutions that may work for you.

Real Madrid

CAM Alejandro Gomez (84 OVR)

ST Taremi (81 OVR)

CF Ricardo Horta (81 OVR)

CF Darwin Núñez (82 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CM Ibrahim Sangaré (81 OVR)

GK Jordan Pickford (82 OVR)

RW Hakim Ziyech (83 OVR)

CM De Paul (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Łukasz Fabiański (82 OVR)

LaLiga

ST Edin Džeko (84 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patrício (82 OVR)

GK Anthony Lopes (82 OVR)

CB Lucas Hernández (84 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (85 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (86 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

ST Darwin Núñez (82 OVR)

CB Geoffrey Kondogbia (82 OVR)

RW Ángel Di María (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on March 1.