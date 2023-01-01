FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Jean-Ricner Bellegarde SBC – Requirements and solutions

The first FIFA 23 Squad Building Challenge is now live in Football Ultimate Team. This latest SBC features a primary reward of a new Winter Wildcards player item, in Strasbourg midfielder Jean-Richer Bellegarde. For those wondering, this card has both 3-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot, and can play both CM or CDM. So, how can you get 86 OVR Bellegarde? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions that should make this quite easy.

How to complete Winter Wildcards Bellegarde SBC

There are two sets of lineups that need to be completed, in order to get 86 OVR Winter Wildcards Bellegarde. The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

Expect both to cost about 45,000 Coins each. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

France

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

Ligue 1

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 15.