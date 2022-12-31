FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Silas Katompa Mvumpa SBC – Requirements and solutions

Just before the start of 2023, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team have dropped one more Squad Building Challenge for the calendar year of 2022. This SBC’s main reward is an 85 OVR Winter Wildcards item of VfB Stuggart striker Silas Katompa Mvumpa. Silas should be in a prized commodity, thanks to fantastic Pace and an incredible 5-star Skill Moves rating. So, how can you add 85 OVR Silas to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus a solution that should be of assistance.

How to complete Winter Wildcards Silas SBC

To complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup of 11 players. The lineup, which is set to the 4-4-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 45,000-50,000 Coins. It would be a high price for an 85 OVR striker, if you didn’t look at the stats. Silas possesses fantastic Pace, alongside very serviceable Dribbling and Shooting attributes. Plus, the 5-star Skill Moves stat gives this card access to a variety of moves that very few have in Football Ultimate Team.

Here’s a look at a solution:

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 14.