FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Matteo Politano SBC – Requirements and solutions

With just a few hours before the start of a new promo in Football Ultimate Team, we still have some content left in the FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards event. A new 88 OVR striker card of Napoli’s Matteo Politano is now available in FUT, and can be obtained by completing a new Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you get the new 88 OVR card that has both 4-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves ratings? Let’s take a look at this challenge.

How to complete Winter Wildcards Politano SBC

There are two sets of lineups that need to be completed, in order to get 88 OVR Winter Wildcards Politano. The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Serie A

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions for Winter Wildcards Politano SBC

Expect this challenge to cost about 90,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Serie A

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

Top Form

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

TOTW GK Jeremias Ledesma (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 19.