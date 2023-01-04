FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Andre Hahn SBC – Requirements and solutions

Another day in the FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promo brings yet another Squad Building Challenge in Football Ultimate Team. An 86 OVR striker card of FC Augsburg’s Andre Hahn is now available in FUT, and can be obtained through completing this SBC. This card is a well-rounded one, and does possess both 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes. So, what do you need to in order to get Hahn? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Winter Wildcards Hahn SBC

To complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup of 11 players. The lineup, which is set to the 4-3-3 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 45,000-50,000 Coins. This is quite the interesting card, as it has solid all-around offensive stats. Arguably the highlight here, though, is the 99 Physical attribute. It is worth noting that 86 OVR Hahn does possess CF and RM as alternate positions. Should one want a very physical midfielder option, Hahn could fill that out as well.

Here’s a look at a solution:

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CAM Lorenzo Pellegrini (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Alban Lafont (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 18.