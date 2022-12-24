FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Mesut Ozil SBC – Requirements and solutions

On December 24, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge in Football Ultimate Team (FUT). This SBC features an 86 OVR player item of former Arsenal star midfielder Mesut Ozil. This 86 OVR card has 5-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves, making it a very strong option for those who want a cheap starter, or a quality sub option. So, how can you get 86 OVR Ozil and it to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Winter Wildcards Ozil SBC

There are two sets of lineups that need to be completed, in order to get 86 OVR Winter Wildcards Ozil. The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

83-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

84+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Germany

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

Expect both to cost about 40,000 Coins each. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

83-Rated Squad

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

Germany

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 7.