FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Reinier Objectives challenge

On December 23, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 officially kicked off the Winter Wildcards promo in Football Ultimate Team. The start of the promo comes with a new Objectives challenge, featuring Brazilian midfielder Reinier. The Girona FC CAM now has an 85 OVR card in FUT, but how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look at the objectives needed to be completed, in order to get this card.

Related: FIFA 23: All Winter Wildcards Swaps Tokens and where to get them

How to complete Reinier Objectives challenge

In order to complete this Winter Wildcards challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through offline play, online, or a mix.

The four objectives are as follows:

Lucky 8 – Score eight goals with Brazilian players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Assistance Requested – Assist five goals with a Through Ball in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and XP) Score in 3 – Score using Forwards in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Win 7 – Win seven Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 85 OVR Reinier.

Make sure to have good forwards (CF/LF/RF/LW/RW/ST) on your team. Ideally, Brazilians like Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Alexandre Pato, or Neymar would work very well. All are not just good attackers, but can also yield progress towards the ‘Score in 3’ objective.

This challenge is slated to expire on December 30.