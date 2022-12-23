FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Rodrigo de Paul SBC – Requirements and solutions

The start of the FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promo on December 23 included a fresh Objectives challenge, and a new Squad Building Challenge. Atletico de Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has had an incredible month, as the 28-year-old played a key role in Argentina’s triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, users can add an 87 OVR Winter Wildcards card that features de Paul on their team. Now, can you get 87 OVR Rodrigo de Paul, a card that has 4-star Weak Foot and Skill Moves traits? Let’s take a look at the requirements, and some helpful solutions.

How to complete Winter Wildcards de Paul SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two sets of lineups that need to be completed, in order to get 87 OVR Winter Wildcards de Paul. The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Argentina

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

Expect both to cost about 90,000 Coins each. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Argentina

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LaLiga

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 7.