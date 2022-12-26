FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Toni Kroos SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge went live on December 26, and this one should boost any FUT team. Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has a new 91 OVR card in Football Ultimate Team, one that can be obtained by completing this SBC. So, how can you get the new 91 OVR Kroos — one that has 5-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions.

How to complete Toni Kroos SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Winter Wildcards SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Real Madrid

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Germany

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 270,000 Coins. This card does rank as one of the best available midfielders, so it’s not much of a shock that the price for 91 OVR Kroos is high.

Here’s a look at solutions for this SBC:

Real Madrid

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

LW Christian Pulisic (82 OVR)

CB Nacho Fernandez (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Niko Schlotterbeck (82 OVR)

LWB Ben Chilwell (82 OVR)

ST Darwin Nunez (82 OVR)

CAM Florian Wirtz (82 OVR)

RM Bukayo Saka (82 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Top Form

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

Germany

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

LM Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)

LaLiga

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 9.