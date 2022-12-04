FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Icon Carles Puyol SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new FIFA 23 World Cup Icon SBC released on December 4, and it features a Spanish football legend. Former FC Barcelona back Carles Puyol is the focus, as a new 91 OVR Icon card of the Spanish defender is now available in Football Ultimate Team. So, how can you get 91 OVR Puyol? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions.

How to complete Puyol SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this World Cup Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete five different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

El Tiburon

Starting players – 11

FC Barcelona players – Min. 1

TOTW or FUT Champions cards – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

National Idol

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

TOTW or FUT Champions cards – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

League Legend

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 180,000 Coins.

The first two are rather simple, but here’s a look at some potential solutions for the main three parts of this SBC:

El Tiburon

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Olivier Giroud (84 OVR)

National Idol

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Alexandre Lacazette (84 OVR)

League Legend

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verrati (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 4.