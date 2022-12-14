FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Issa Kabore Silver Stars Objectives challenge

It’s time for a new Silver Stars Objectives challenge in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. This week’s Silver Stars challenge is a massive one, as OM RWB Issa Kabore is the reward. Kabore has 92 Pace, quite the rating for a silver back. On top of that, this card has 81 Dribbling and should be able to hold its own defensively. So, how can you get 74 OVR Kabore? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Issa Kabore Silver Stars Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Flashback Issa Kabore:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Issa Kabore player item.

This challenge will expire on December 21.