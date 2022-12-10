FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Phenoms Goncalo Ramos SBC – Requirements and solutions

Portugal was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but the event did serve as a proving ground for one of the country’s young stars. SL Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick in the Round of 16 against Switzerland, cementing his status as a name to watch. On December 10, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new 87 OVR World Cup Phenoms card of Ramos. This card is available through a new Squad Building Challenge, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete World Cup Phenoms Goncalo Ramos SBC

To complete this World Cup Phenoms SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Portugal

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

84-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 50,000-55,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Portugal

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 17.