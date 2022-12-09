FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Phenoms Jonathan David Objectives challenge

One of last week’s FIFA 23 Objectives challenges included a featured reward of U.S. national team striker Timothy Weah. This week, another one of the Ligue 1’s stars gets the spotlight in Football Ultimate Team. An 86 OVR World Cup Phenoms card of LOSC Lillie and Canadian national team striker Jonathan David is now available in FUT. This card can be obtained through a new Objectives challenge, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete Jonathan David Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this World Cup Phenoms challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through offline play, online, or a mix.

The four objectives are as follows:

Finessed Finishing – Score with a Finesse shot in four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Qualifying Assists – Assist six goals with Ligue 1 players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and XP) Setting the Pace – Score six goals using players with min. 80 PAC in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Canadian 8 – Win eight separate matches in Squad Battles while having at least three Canadian players in your Starting Squad on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 86 OVR Jonathan David.

Several of these objectives are relatively straightforward. However, you will need to use footballers with good pace up front, and players from Ligue 1 in order to get these done. If you have the World Cup Stories Timothy Weah, or even more expensive options like Mbappe, Ben Yedder, Neymar Jr, or the POTM cards for Lionel Messi & Martin Terrier, those will work. Plus, make sure have Canadians players that can be used. Options include one of David’s cards, Alphonso Davies, or the Dynamic Duos cards of Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan.

This challenge is slated to expire on December 16.