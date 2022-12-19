FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Team of the Tournament Angel di Maria SBC – Requirements and solutions

In an epic clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final, Argentina came out on top against the defending champion in France. Argentina will take home the golden trophy, thanks in part of Juventus LW Angel di Maria. di Maria scored a massive goal during the Final, and now the attacker has a 90 OVR player item in FIFA 23. A new Team of the Tournament card of di Maria is available in FUT, one that has 4-star Weak Foot and 5-star Skill Moves. Here’s what you will have to do in order to get90 OVR di Maria in FIFA 23.

How to complete di Maria SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Team of the Tournament SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Argentina

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

87+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 125,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Top Form

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

Argentina

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 1.