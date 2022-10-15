FIFA 23: How to get FGS Swap Tokens

In FIFA 23, FGS Swap Tokens are a special in-game currency that can be exchanged for high-value packs in Ultimate Team mode (FUT). FGS stands for FIFA Global Series or, to give it its full name, the EA Sports FIFA 23 Global Series. This is basically the banner name for all of the different official FIFA competitions run by EA Sports, and you earn FGS Swap Tokens by spectating on these competitions.

Related: How to access World Cup mode early in FIFA 23

What are FGS swaps worth?

Screenshot by Gamepur

FGS Swap Tokens can be traded via special Token Booth Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in Ultimate Team mode, under the Swaps tab. Each time you trade in a Token, the pack you receive gets better:

FGS Swap Tokens Reward Value 1 Premium Gold Pack 7,500 Coins 2 Premium Gold Players Pack 25,000 Coins 3 Prime Gold Players Pack 45,000 Coins 4 Jumbo Rare Players Pack 100,000 Coins

How to get FGS Swaps

The first Global Series event to reward FGS Swaps is the EA Sports Cup, which runs every Monday from October 17, 2022 to December 5, 2022, then on January 16, January 18, and January 21, 2023.

To earn FGS Swaps, you first have to link your EA and Twitch accounts, then watch one of the official Global Series Twitch broadcasts for at least an hour (60 minutes). Next, you need to claim your reward on Twitch via Twitch’s Drops system. Then your FGS Swap Token should appear in FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team mode within 24 hours.

FGS Swaps will also be obtainable by watching an hour of an official YouTube broadcast, and to do that you’ll need to link your EA and YouTube accounts. Do this via YouTube’s Connected Apps settings then, once you’ve watched the broadcast for at least an hour, the FGS Token should appear automatically in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team within 4 hours.