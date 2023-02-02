FIFA 23 Into the Spotlight Season: Which Level 30 Folarin Balogun should you choose?

On February 2, a new Season officially went live in FIFA 23. This one is called Into the Spotlight, and is set to tie in nicely with the FUT Future Stars promo. Why is that the case? Well, Football Ultimate Team have the option to add a new Future Stars card to the collection, just by playing games, completing Objectives, and accumulating XP. But, there is a choice that needs to be made. So, let’s take a look at the options for the Level 30 reward for this season.

Into the Spotlight Season rewards

For this season, there are no Storyline players that are set for reaching Levels 15 and 30. The only guaranteed player item that can be received from this season is at Level 30. Users will have the option to choose from one of two different versions of youngster Folarin Balogun from Stade de Rennais. Let’s take a look at the two versions.

Folarin Balogun (ST)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Skill Moves : 4-star

: 4-star Weak Foot : 4-star

: 4-star Alternative Positions: CAM, CF

Folarin Balogun (LW)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Skill Moves : 4-star

: 4-star Weak Foot : 4-star

: 4-star Alternative Positions: LM, CF, RW

Recommendations

Both are 87 OVR, and both have the same Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes. But, there are differences. The LW version does have better Pace, Dribbling, Shooting, and Physical stats. The striker version, on the other hand, has better Shooting stats. Both versions have the same Defending attributes.

In our opinion, it’s hard to pass up on the LW version of Balogun, just from the fact that it is faster and has better attributes. Sure, it can be used in the ST position. But, the LW one is more versatile, and has a great mix of stats for a LW or RW.