In FIFA 23’s Career Mode, users can choose to either be a coach, or a player and join any of the teams are in this year’s game. If you are planning on being a manager, it might help to know which players are poised to grow and dominate the sport over the next 10 years. With that said, let’s take a look at the highest potential players that are in Career Mode for FIFA 23.

The highest potential young players in Career Mode

Here’s a look at the players with the highest potential in Career Mode, among those who are age 23 or younger:

Number Name Club Position 2022 Rating Potential 1 Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 91 95 2 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 88 94 3 Pedri FC Barcelona CM 85 93 4 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid LW 86 92 5 Phil Foden Manchester City CAM 85 92 6 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG GK 88 92 7 Florian Wirtz Leverkusen CAM 82 91 8 Jude Bellingham Dortmund LM 84 91 9 Dusan Vlahovic Juventus ST 84 91 10 Kai Havertz Chelsea CAM 84 91 11 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CM 81 90 12 Ansu Fati FC Barcelona LW 79 90 13 Joao Felix Atletico de Madrid CF 84 90 14 Rafael Leao AC Milan LW 84 90 15 Sandro Tonali AC Milan CDM 84 90 16 Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM 84 90 17 Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan CB 84 90 18 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 87 90 19 Gavi FC Barcelona CM 79 89 20 Vitinha PSG CM 79 89

All of the top 20 players on this list from the five major football associations, with many belonging to some of the top teams in the world today. Paris Saint-Germain has three, headlined by FIFA 23 cover star Kylian Mbappe and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Another powerhouse, Manchester City, has two in the top five. This includes new acquisition Erling Haaland, who has a potential of 94 OVR.

