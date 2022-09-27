FIFA 23: The highest potential young players in Career Mode
The future of FIFA.
In FIFA 23’s Career Mode, users can choose to either be a coach, or a player and join any of the teams are in this year’s game. If you are planning on being a manager, it might help to know which players are poised to grow and dominate the sport over the next 10 years. With that said, let’s take a look at the highest potential players that are in Career Mode for FIFA 23.
The highest potential young players in Career Mode
Here’s a look at the players with the highest potential in Career Mode, among those who are age 23 or younger:
|Number
|Name
|Club
|Position
|2022 Rating
|Potential
|1
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|ST
|91
|95
|2
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|88
|94
|3
|Pedri
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|85
|93
|4
|Vinicius Jr.
|Real Madrid
|LW
|86
|92
|5
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|CAM
|85
|92
|6
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG
|GK
|88
|92
|7
|Florian Wirtz
|Leverkusen
|CAM
|82
|91
|8
|Jude Bellingham
|Dortmund
|LM
|84
|91
|9
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Juventus
|ST
|84
|91
|10
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|CAM
|84
|91
|11
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|CM
|81
|90
|12
|Ansu Fati
|FC Barcelona
|LW
|79
|90
|13
|Joao Felix
|Atletico de Madrid
|CF
|84
|90
|14
|Rafael Leao
|AC Milan
|LW
|84
|90
|15
|Sandro Tonali
|AC Milan
|CDM
|84
|90
|16
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|CM
|84
|90
|17
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Inter Milan
|CB
|84
|90
|18
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|87
|90
|19
|Gavi
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|79
|89
|20
|Vitinha
|PSG
|CM
|79
|89
All of the top 20 players on this list from the five major football associations, with many belonging to some of the top teams in the world today. Paris Saint-Germain has three, headlined by FIFA 23 cover star Kylian Mbappe and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Another powerhouse, Manchester City, has two in the top five. This includes new acquisition Erling Haaland, who has a potential of 94 OVR.
Note: Player information via SoFIFA.