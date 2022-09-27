FIFA 23: The highest potential young players in Career Mode

The future of FIFA.

In FIFA 23’s Career Mode, users can choose to either be a coach, or a player and join any of the teams are in this year’s game. If you are planning on being a manager, it might help to know which players are poised to grow and dominate the sport over the next 10 years. With that said, let’s take a look at the highest potential players that are in Career Mode for FIFA 23.

The highest potential young players in Career Mode

Here’s a look at the players with the highest potential in Career Mode, among those who are age 23 or younger:

NumberNameClubPosition2022 RatingPotential
1Kylian MbappePSGST9195
2Erling HaalandManchester CityST8894
3PedriFC BarcelonaCM8593
4Vinicius Jr.Real MadridLW8692
5Phil FodenManchester CityCAM8592
6Gianluigi DonnarummaPSGGK8892
7Florian WirtzLeverkusenCAM8291
8Jude BellinghamDortmundLM8491
9Dusan VlahovicJuventusST8491
10Kai HavertzChelseaCAM8491
11Jamal MusialaBayern MunichCM8190
12Ansu FatiFC BarcelonaLW7990
13Joao FelixAtletico de MadridCF8490
14Rafael LeaoAC MilanLW8490
15Sandro TonaliAC MilanCDM8490
16Federico ValverdeReal MadridCM8490
17Alessandro BastoniInter MilanCB8490
18Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolRB8790
19GaviFC BarcelonaCM7989
20VitinhaPSGCM7989

All of the top 20 players on this list from the five major football associations, with many belonging to some of the top teams in the world today. Paris Saint-Germain has three, headlined by FIFA 23 cover star Kylian Mbappe and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Another powerhouse, Manchester City, has two in the top five. This includes new acquisition Erling Haaland, who has a potential of 94 OVR.

