FIFA 23: Which VOLTA Signature Ability should you choose?

FIFA 23 sees the return of VOLTA Football for another season. This mode is much different than every other mode in FIFA, and this mode brings football back to the streets, via a condensed format that features a smaller pitch, less players on the field, and special player abilities. Each user-created VOLTA avatar can equip a special Signature Ability, but which one should you choose? Let’s take a look.

Which VOLTA Signature Ability should you choose?

Before we get into which one should you choose, let’s take a look at the four signature abilities, and the description for each:

Booming Shot : Score stunning goals from all over the pitch with super-powered shots

: Score stunning goals from all over the pitch with super-powered shots Overdrive : Blow by opponents with a boost of turbo speed

: Blow by opponents with a boost of turbo speed Enforcer : Knock your opponents of their feet with hard-hitting shoulder tackles and slide tackles

: Knock your opponents of their feet with hard-hitting shoulder tackles and slide tackles Take Flight: Leap up into the air to win air battles and finish lobs with brilliant, high-flying finishes

The ability that you choose should ultimately depend on what kind of player you are going to be. If you plan on being a scorer, pick either the Booming Shot or Overdrive. If you want a more defensive role, choose either Overdrive or Enforcer. The one key aspect of Overdrive that can’t be overstated enough is that speed in FIFA 23 is very important. Because of that, Overdrive is arguably the most versatile ability.

However, Overdrive does have its weaknesses. Because Overdrive causes a significant increase in speed and mobility, it does come with a drawback in a lesser ability to control the ball and shoot it. This comes even more in play in 3v3 action, where the field is smaller, and so are the nets.

Because of this, you might actually not want to use Overdrive in these condensed games, and instead elect for one like Booming Shot. In 3v3 action, Booming Shot provides a massive boost to shots, something that is quite useful in those games that have a much smaller room for error.