Eikons, the godlike summons of Final Fantasy 16, play a huge role in the game’s story, and thanks to something special in Clive’s spiritual makeup, he can take the power of more than just one. He starts blessed by the Phoenix but gains the ability to use the likes of Garuda, Titan, and Ifrit as the story progresses. Each new Eikon he hosts grants Clive new abilities and elemental damage options, and we’ll cover how to get them all in this guide.

*** This guide is in progress and will be updated as we gather more information over time ***

Every Eikon You Can Use How to Unlock Them in Final Fantasy 16

You unlock Eikons in Final Fantasy 16 primarily by defeating their Dominants in combat in setpiece Eikon battles, then stealing their power directly from the Dominants themselves. There are a few notable exceptions — Phoenix, Ifrit, and Ramuh — which you earn either due to major story beats (Phoenix and Ramuh) or by beating the Eikon itself during a story beat (Ifrit) — the others you need to take by force. We’ve listed each Eikon, their Dominant, and how you earn them in the table below.

Eikon Name Dominant Name How to Earn the Eikon

Phoenix

Joshua You’ll start the game with Phoenix

available, fully upgradeable.

Garuda

Benedikta You’ll earn Garuda after defeating

Benedikta about four hours into the campaign,

at the end of the Caer Norvent section.

Ifrit

Clive You earn Ifrit after defeating both it

and the Infernal Shadow during your

first trip back to Rosaria.

Ramuh

Cid You earn Ramuh after leaving the

city of Oraflamme and following the

first boss fight after the time skip.

Titan

Kupka You earn Titan after defeating Kupka

for the first time during your second return

to Rosaria.

Bahamut

Prince Dion TBD

Odin

King Barnabas TBD

As Clive unlocks each Eikon, he’ll gain a new ability tree. Mastering abilities and skills will help players make the most of each Eikon, allowing them to craft builds they’re comfortable with in battle. It’s even possible to combine abilities from different Eikons in the same loadout, and it’s worth experimenting to find out what works best for each individual play style.