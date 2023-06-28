Final Fantasy 16: All Eikons & How to Unlock Them
The Eikons grant Clive incredible power in Final Fantasy 16, but it’s hard to know which ones to invest in without checking them all out.
Eikons, the godlike summons of Final Fantasy 16, play a huge role in the game’s story, and thanks to something special in Clive’s spiritual makeup, he can take the power of more than just one. He starts blessed by the Phoenix but gains the ability to use the likes of Garuda, Titan, and Ifrit as the story progresses. Each new Eikon he hosts grants Clive new abilities and elemental damage options, and we’ll cover how to get them all in this guide.
*** This guide is in progress and will be updated as we gather more information over time ***
Related: Final Fantasy 16 Complete Game Guide – Stats, Quests, Characters & Eikons
Every Eikon You Can Use How to Unlock Them in Final Fantasy 16
You unlock Eikons in Final Fantasy 16 primarily by defeating their Dominants in combat in setpiece Eikon battles, then stealing their power directly from the Dominants themselves. There are a few notable exceptions — Phoenix, Ifrit, and Ramuh — which you earn either due to major story beats (Phoenix and Ramuh) or by beating the Eikon itself during a story beat (Ifrit) — the others you need to take by force. We’ve listed each Eikon, their Dominant, and how you earn them in the table below.
|Eikon Name
|Dominant Name
|How to Earn the Eikon
Phoenix
Joshua
|You’ll start the game with Phoenix
available, fully upgradeable.
Garuda
Benedikta
|You’ll earn Garuda after defeating
Benedikta about four hours into the campaign,
at the end of the Caer Norvent section.
Ifrit
Clive
|You earn Ifrit after defeating both it
and the Infernal Shadow during your
first trip back to Rosaria.
Ramuh
Cid
|You earn Ramuh after leaving the
city of Oraflamme and following the
first boss fight after the time skip.
Titan
Kupka
|You earn Titan after defeating Kupka
for the first time during your second return
to Rosaria.
Bahamut
Prince Dion
|TBD
Odin
King Barnabas
|TBD
As Clive unlocks each Eikon, he’ll gain a new ability tree. Mastering abilities and skills will help players make the most of each Eikon, allowing them to craft builds they’re comfortable with in battle. It’s even possible to combine abilities from different Eikons in the same loadout, and it’s worth experimenting to find out what works best for each individual play style.