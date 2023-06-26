Final Fantasy 16: Severian Notorious Mark Location & How to Defeat It

The guided tour through the Apoditery with Jill and Torgal introduced players to the foes that live within. But what couldn’t have been predicted is for the foes to actually leave the temple and set camp in the fields of Rosaria.

To clarify, we are not talking about weak arachnids or specters but full-blown Notorious Marks that need to be tracked down. Through the Hunting Board’s description, you learn that Severian, a belligerent and quick-footed foe, is tormenting whoever dares approach Sorrowise.

Severian Notorious Mark Guide

Unlocks : After the Storm Main Quest

: After the Storm Main Quest Level : 31

: 31 Rank : B

: B Rewards: 10625 Gil and 20 Renown

Final Fantasy 16: Severian Location

Severian can be located west of Martha’s Rest, in the northwestern area of Sorrowise. This ancient foe will be crouching in this plain open area and activate when approached.

Final Fantasy 16: How to Defeat the Severian Notorious Mark

Severian won’t stand still for a second during this fight. This means abilities that deal heavy damage in one blow are best for this encounter.

