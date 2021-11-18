Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Chocobo feeding guide

When you’re not battling to be the lone survivor in a match by yourself or with a team in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, you can sit back and relax in your Chocobo Farm. This is a place where you can tend to your Chocobo, which you’ll collect over the course of multiple weeks. You can feed them, but this has all sorts of consequences that you might not understand the impact of at first. This guide covers everything you need to know about feeding your Chocobo.

How to get Chocobo food

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can feed your Chocobo, you need some food for it. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to acquire. You’ll get food from Secret Boxes that are awarded at the end of some matches. Sometimes you need to complete special missions to obtain a Secret Box, but you can get them for surviving a certain amount of waves too. These boxes award Gil, items, and Chocobo food.

How to feed your Chocobo

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your Chocobo has a set of base stats that will have been assigned to it when it hatched. You can improve these stats by feeding them specific items. Each item of food and the way it affects your Chocobo’s stats are as follows.

Curiel Root : Increases speed, decreases attack and stamina

: Increases speed, decreases attack and stamina Pahsna Fruit : Increases stamina, decreases jump and speed

: Increases stamina, decreases jump and speed Tantalplant : Increases HP, decreases jump and speed

: Increases HP, decreases jump and speed Krakka Root : Increases attack, decreases stamina and HP

: Increases attack, decreases stamina and HP Gysahl Greens: Increases jump, decreases HP and attack

There’s a tradeoff with every item of food you can feed your Chocobo. You need to decide which stats you want to build up and focus on feeding it items that will boost those stats without lowering any of the others you want to maintain. Sometimes, you’ll need to sacrifice specific stats, but you can always build them up again later to create the perfect Chocobo.