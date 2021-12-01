Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, 6.0 update release and maintenance times

The maintenance for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion will begin a full 24 hours before early access becomes available for everyone who preordered it. All servers and worlds will be unavailable during this time, and everyone will have to wait for the inevitable server loading times and queues when everyone attempts to drop into the game. In this guide, we will break down the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker 6.0 update release time and how long the entire maintenance will be for the game.

Endwalker release and maintenance time

The Final Fantasy XIV servers are set to go down starting on December 2 at 12 AM PT. As a result, everyone will be barred from logging into the game as the developers make the Endwalker update ready for everyone.

The servers will return on December 3 at 2 AM PT, well over 24 hours after they go down. However, the time is subject to change for all players, and the update could take a few additional hours past 1 AM PT. The companion application for Final Fantasy XIV will also be partially unavailable, and this is normal.

When the update is finished, all players will have to update their Final Fantasy XIV launcher and download the 6.0 update.

Endwalker adds a massive amount of content to Final Fantasy XIV and wraps up the main storyline that has been ongoing since A Realm Reborn, which launched in August 2013. It also adds two new classes, the melee DPS Reaper and the ranged healer, Sage.