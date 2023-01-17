Fire Emblem Engage Deluxe vs. Standard editions – All differences

Fire Emblem Engage puts the focus more on pure tactics than the past few entries into the long-running series. If you’re thinking about jumping in, though, you’ll have to decide whether you’re going to be the Deluxe of the Standard Edition of the game. What are the differences between the two editions? It’s quite simple.

What’s in Fire Emblem Engage’s different editions?

As mentioned above, Engage places less of a focus on the relationship-building side of things we saw in Fire Emblem Three Houses. That said, it will be bringing back old characters, making this a fun entry for players new and old. Here’s what you get in both editions.

The Standard Edition

The Standard Edition comes with nothing but the game itself. You can buy the Standard Edition physically or digitally. Fire Emblem Engage releases on January 20, so if you want it as early as possible, you’ll want to buy it digitally. The file size for Engage is apparently around 15GB, larger than both Fire Emblem Three Houses and Three Hopes. The standard edition will cost $59.99.

The Deluxe Edition/The Divine Edition

Image via Nintendo

The Deluxe Edition, more aptly named Divine Edition (named after the reoccurring character in the series, the Divine Dragon), has many more features than the Standard Edition. With the Divine Edition, you’ll receive the base physical game, a steel case, the regular plastic case, art cards with characters from past Fire Emblem games that will also be in Engage, an art book, and a poster of Alear, the main character. All of this is neatly wrapped up in a larger, paper book-like case that looks similar in size to the Fire Emblem Three Houses Deluxe Edition. The Divine Edition costs $99.99 but is sold out at all retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop & Target.

Fire Emblem Engage is the fifth Fire Emblem game to be released on the Switch, following Fire Emblem Three Hopes, which was released in the summer of 2022. In the past, the Wii U only had a Fire Emblem spin-off title, and the 3DS only had two main releases. It’s no doubt that the Switch has been kind to the Fire Emblem series. Fire Emblem Engage releases this Friday, January 20.