All supports in Fire Emblem Engage – Full support list

All the characters in Fire Emblem Engage can have special relationships with the other units you recruit. Their relationships range from friendships to rivalries, to flirty banter. However, you have to go through each one of their support pages to see who they can build a bond with, and this can take a very long time. So, here is a full list of all the support relationships you can build with all the units in Fire Emblem Engage.

All supports in Fire Emblem Engage

Here are all the supports in Fire Emblem Engage. Most of them will have around 13 support relationships, with the princes and princesses having 14. We have listed them exactly how you can find them in the Ally Notebook, based on their factions.

Lythos units supports

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alear support list:

Alear can reach A support rank with all the characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

Vander support list

Lindon, Saphir, Mauvier, Goldmary, Pandreo, Clanne, Framme, Alfred, Amber

Clanne support list:

Veyle, Hortensia, Fogado, Framme, Vander, Etie, Louis, Citrinne, Zelkov, Jean

Framme support list:

Goldmary, Timerra, Vander, Clanne, Boucheron, Chloé, Diamant, Lapis, Kagetsu, Anna

Related: Fire Emblem Engage players unfavorably compare it to another infamous Fire Emblem game

Firene units supports

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alfred support list:

Veyle, Timerra, Bunet, Vander, Boucheron, Diamant, Etie, Amber, Céline, Ivy, Yunaka

Boucheron support list:

Lindon, Goldmary, Panette, Etie, Lapis, Kagetsu, Framme, Zelkov, Alfred, Alcryst

Etie support list:

Goldmary, Panette, Fogado, Lapis, Alfred, Boucheron, Céline, Yunaka, Clanne, Jade

Céline support list:

Mauvier, Hortensia, Fogado, Lapis, Alfred, Etie, Kagetsu, Alcryst, Chloé, Louis, Jean

Louis support list:

Saphir, Rosado, Pandreo, Chloé, Céline, Yunaka, Clanne, Jade, Zelkov, Ivy

Chloé support list:

Hortensia, Seadall, Bunet, Merrin, Céline, Louis, Jean, Framme, Amber, Citrinne

Jean support list:

Lindon, Jade, Chloé, Zelkov, Bunet, Céline, Clanne

Related: Fire Emblem Engage vs. Three Houses: All major differences

Brodia units supports

Screenshot by Gamepur

Diamant support list:

Saphir, Veyle, Timerra, Framme, Amber, Citrinne, Jade, Ivy, Alfred, Kagetsu, Alcryst

Amber support list:

Mauvier, Seadall, Merrin, Panette, Jade, Alfred, Chloé, Zelkov, Vander, Diamant

Jade support list:

Lindon, Rosado, Bunet, Timerra, Diamant, Amber, Kagetsu, Louis, Jean, Etie

Alcryst support list:

Saphir, Seadall, Hortensia, Pandreo, Fogado, Diamant, Céline, Citrinne, Ivy, Lapis, Boucheron

Lapis support list:

Rosado, Goldmary, Fogado, Céline, Citrinne, Boucheron, Etie, Framme, Alcryst, Anna

Citrinne support list:

Veyle, Seadall, Merrin, Alcryst, Diamant, Lapis, Chloé, Zelkov, Clanne, Yunaka

Yunaka support list:

Seadall, Merrin, Zelkov, Goldmary, Fogado, Citrinne, Etie, Louis, Panette, Alfred

Saphir support list:

Goldmary, Louis, Panette, Alcryst, Diamant, Lindon, Vander

Related: How the Wyvern Riding activity works in Fire Emblem Engage

Elusia units supports

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ivy support list:

Veyle, Mauvier, Hortensia, Panette, Timerra, Louis, Alcryst, Diamant, Zelkov, Alfred, Kagetsu

Zelkov support list:

Louis, Kagetsu, Citrinne, Clanne, Yunaka, Boucheron, Anna, Ivy, Amber, Jean

Kagetsu support list:

Seadall, Merrin, Bunet, Boucheron, Ivy, Diamant, Zelkov, Céline, Framme, Jade

Hortensia support list:

Veyle, Lindon, Ivy, Céline, Clanne, Alcryst, Goldmary, Chloé, Rosado, Fogado, Anna

Rosado support list:

Mauvier, Goldmary, Seadall, Jade, Louis, Hortensia, Lapis, Fogado, Merrin, Pandreo

Goldmary support list:

Saphir, Hortensia, Lapis, Rosado, Boucheron, Framme, Vander, Etie, Panette, Yunaka

Anna support list:

Mauvier, Hortensia, Lapis, Framme, Bunet, Zelkov, Timerra

Lindon support list:

Mauvier, Hortensia, Saphir, Boucheron, Vander, Jade, Jean

Solm units supports

Timerra support list:

Veyle, Seadall, Jade, Framme, Panette, Fogado, Merrin, Ivy, Diamant, Alfred, Anna

Merrin support list:

Veyle, Panette, Bunet, Timerra, Rosado, Chloé, Kagetsu, Citrinne, Amber, Yunaka

Panette support list:

Saphir, Timerra, Amber, Merrin, Ivy, Boucheron, Etie, Goldmary, Pandreo, Yunaka

Fogado support list:

Timerra, Etie, Pandreo, Bunet, Rosado, Hortensia, Lapis, Céline, Clanne, Alcryst, Yunaka

Pandreo support list:

Veyle, Mauvier, Seadall, Bunet, Rosado, Alcryst, Panette, Fogado, Vander, Louis

Bunet support list:

Mauvier, Fogado, Pandreo, Merrin, Chloé, Kagetsu, Jade, Alfred, Anna, Jean

Seadall support list:

Veyle, Pandreo, Chloé, Kagetsu, Rosado, Alcryst, Timerra, Yunaka, Amber, Citrinne

Gradlon units supports

Veyle support list:

Pandreo, Timerra, Citrinne, Mauvier, Merrin, Alfred, Seadall, Hortensia, Clanne, Ivy, Diamant

Mauvier support list: