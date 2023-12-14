Flower Breeding in Fae Farm: All Flower Types & Colors

Fae Farm introduces a plethora of activities to keep you busy. However, perhaps the most complex of them all is flower breeding.

Fae Farm, like many other farming sim games, lets you breed hybrid crops and flowers. If the repertoire of veggies and flower seeds vendors are selling seems disappointing, just wait until to do your farm magic and come up with all sorts of hybrids. However, understanding how hybrid flowers work isn’t easy. I put off Rosalind’s pink flower quest for about half a year and then swept the entire flower mechanic under a rug. Little did I know I was putting off one of the best mechanics Fae Farm has to offer. In this guide, I’ll explain how Hybrid Flowers work and every hybrid flower you can grow in Fae Farm.

How to Unlock All Flower Seeds in Fae Farm

During your first week at Azoria, Rosalind initiates your flower breeding journey by giving you initial seeds for the red rose, white lily, and yellow tulip. To unlock the other three seeds (blue hyacinth, green trillium, magenta trillium), unlock the Fae World and purchase them from Asphodel.

How Flower Breeding Works in Fae Farm

Screenshot via Gamepur

To create new flower variants, plant two different flower seeds and leave one empty soil bed in between them. For instance, crossbreed a red rose seed with a white lily seed to yield a pink lily.

Soil Bed with Red Rose Empty Soil Bed Soil Bed with Pink Lily Plant Harvest

Here’s a couple of considerations:

Each flower variant carries two genes. While a red lily carries two red lily genes, a pink lily carries a red gene and a pink gene. You can check a flower’s genes by hovering over it.

Breeding only happens when flowers are fully grown, not when they’re sprouts. Don’t cut your flowers as soon as they grow if you intend to breed them.

Now that you’re ready to embark on this flower breeding journey in Fae Farm let’s go over every flower you can breed in the game:

All Normal Flower Hybrids in Fae Farm

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Tulip Hybrids & How to Breed Them in Fae Farm

Appearance Flower 1 Appearance Flower 2 Appearance Result Yellow Tulip + Red Rose = Orange Tulip Orange Tulip + Red Rose = Red Tulip Yellow Tulip + Green Zinnia =

Yellow/Green Tulip Yellow/Green Tulip + Green Zinnia = Green Tulip Yellow Tulip + Blue Hyacinth = Yellow/Blue Tulip



Yellow/Blue Tulip + Blue Hyacinth = Blue Tulip Blue Tulip + Green Zinnia = Teal Tulip Yellow Tulip + Magenta Trillium = Yellow/Magenta Tulip Yellow/Magenta Tulip + Magenta Trillium = Magenta Tulip Magenta Tulip + Blue Hyacinth = Violet Tulip Red Tulip + White Lily = Pink Tulip Yellow Tulip + White Lily = Ivory Tulip Ivory Tulip + White Lily = White Tulip Magenta Tulip + Green Tulip = Black Tulip

All Rose Hybrids & How to Breed Them in Fae Farm

Appearance Flower 1 Appearance Flower 2 Appearance Result Red Rose + Yellow Tulip = Orange Rose Orange Rose + Yellow Tulip = Yellow Rose Red Rose + Green Zinnia =

Red/Green Rose Red/Green Rose + Green Zinnia = Green Rose Red Rose + Blue Hyacinth =

Red/Blue Rose

Red/Blue Rose + Blue Hyacinth = Blue Rose Blue Rose + Green Hyacinth = Teal Rose Red Rose + Magenta Trillium = Red/Magenta Rose Red/Magenta Rose + Magenta Trillium = Magenta Rose Magenta Rose + Blue Hyacinth = Violet Rose Red Rose + White Lily = Red/White Rose Red/White Rose + White Lily = White Rose White Rose + Yellow Tulip = Ivory Rose Magenta Rose + Green Zinnia = Black Rose

All Lily Hybrids & How to Breed Them

Appearance Flower 1 Appearance Flower 2 Appearance Result White Lily + Red Rose = Pink Lily Pink Lily + Red Rose = Red Lily White Lily + Yellow Tulip = Ivory Lily Ivory Lily + Yellow Tulip = Yellow Lily White Lily + Red Rose =

Orange Lily Yellow Lily + Green Zinnia = White/Green Lily White/Green Lily + Green Zinnia = Green Lily

White Lily + Blue Hyacinth = Blue Lily Blue Lily + Green Zinnia = Teal Lily White Lily + Magenta Trillium =

White/Magenta Lily

White/Magenta Lily + Magenta Trillium = Magenta Lily Magenta Lily + Blue Hyacinth = Violet Lily Magenta Lily + Green Lily = Black Lily

All Fae Flower Hybrids in Fae Farm

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Zinnia Hybrids & How to Breed Them

Appearance Flower 1 Appearance Flower 2 Appearance Result Green Zinnia + Red Rose = Green/Red Zinnia Green/Red Zinnia + Red Rose = Red Zinnia Red Zinnia + Yellow Tulip = Orange Zinnia Green Zinnia + Yellow Tulip = Green/Yellow Zinnia Green/Yellow Zinnia + Yellow Tulip = Yellow Zinnia Yellow Zinnia + White Lily = Ivory Zinnia Ivory Zinnia + White Lily = White Zinnia Green Zinnia + Blue Hyacinth = Teal Zinnia

Teal Zinnia + Blue Hyacinth = Blue Zinnia Green Zinnia + Magenta Trillium = Black Zinnia Black Zinnia + Magenta Trillium =

Magenta Zinnia Magenta Zinnia + Blue Zinnia = Violet Zinnia

Red Zinnia + White Lily = Pink Zinnia

All Hyacinth Hybrids & How to Breed Them

Appearance Flower 1 Appearance Flower 2 Appearance Result Blue Hyacinth + Red Rose =

Blue/Red Hyacinth

Blue/Red Hyacinth + Red Rose = Red Hyacinth Red Hyacinth + Yellow Tulip = Orange Hyacinth Blue Hyacinth + Yellow Tulip =

Blue/Yellow Hyacinth

Blue/Yellow Hyacinth + Yellow Tulip =

Yellow Hyacinth Blue Hyacinth + Green Zinnia = Teal Hyacinth Teal Hyacinth + Green Zinnia = Green Hyacinth

Blue Hyacinth + Magenta Trillium = Purple Hyacinth Purple Hyacinth + Magenta Trillium = Magenta Hyacinth Red Hyacinth + White Lily = Pink Hyacinth

Blue Hyacinth + White Lily =

Blue/White Hyacinth

Blue/White Hyacinth + White Lily = White Hyacinth White Hyacinth + Yellow Tulip = Ivory Hyacinth Magenta Hyacinth + Green Zinnia = Black Hyacinth

All Trillium Hybrids & How to Breed Them