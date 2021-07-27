Fortnite Breakpoint Pack – contents, price, and challenges

Fortnite has introduced a new pack that players can purchase with real-world currency. The Breakpoint pack contains the Breakpoint skin, the Signal Jammer Backbling, and a set of challenges for 1000 V-Bucks in Total.

The Breakpoint pack will cost $9.99, and you will need to finish the below challenges to get your V-Buck rewards. As you can see, they are very simple, all you need to do is complete a total of 16 daily challenges to earn all 1000 V-Bucks.

Complete Daily Challenges (0/1) – 100 V-Bucks

Complete Daily Challenges (0/3) – 200 V-Bucks

Complete Daily Challenges (0/5) – 300 V-Bucks

Complete Daily Challenges (0/7) – 400 V-Bucks

The Breakpoint skin is something of a ghostly-looking operator made out of energy and is actually a very cool skin. A lot of players out there will be quite happy to see this particular pack return to the game.

The Breakpoint Pack was originally released on June 18, 2019, so it has been quite a while since it was available in the store. One important aspect to consider is that Daily Challenges no longer exists, and have just been replaced by quests. Nothing much else has changed, so finish up 16 of the green quests in your Quests tab to get your full quote of V-Bucks.