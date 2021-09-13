Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map and all named locations

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is here. The Mothership has been brought down, and wreckage has been scattered across the island. Even more interestingly, Kevin the cube is back, in both pink and blue form.

The map has seen some changes because of the Sky Fire event, but nothing as dramatic as a full map change up, sadly. At the moment, it is safe to say we will be playing on the current map until the end of Chapter 2, and it will go through some changes each season but nothing too dramatic.

As you can see, many familiar POIs remain intact, but large areas of devastation now exist on the map.

Some interesting changes have occurred now that the aliens are dealt with. Holly Hatchery has reverted back to Holly Hedges, and Corny Complex has become Corny Crops, as the IO base no longer exists there. Slurpy Swamp has also become Sludge Swamp, as the Slurp factory was torn out of the ground and abducted last season, so the swamp area no longer contains the blue goo of the previous season.

Satellite bases can still be seen on the map, although we assume they will be far less important than they were and are most likely abandoned now.