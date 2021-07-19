Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 – release date, leaks, story info, and more

Just because we are enjoying the current season of Fortnite does not mean that players are not also thinking about what comes next. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be the next season, and players are wondering about what will happen after the alien invasion.

At the moment, the island is slowly being taken over by aliens after they destroy the Spire at the center of the island, and now they are slowly terraforming areas into the type of environment that can support alien life.

When will Chapter 2 Season 8 begin?

The next season is set to start sometime around September 12, as this is when the current Battle Pass will end. This is always a very solid indicator of when the new season will begin, so you can pretty much take it to the bank that it will arrive with a 24-hour window to either side of September 12.

Leaks and rumors

Chapter 2, Season 8 is slated to introduce an element called “The Sideways,” and you can consider this to be similar to Stranger Things, including the monsters. Players will apparently be able to travel in and out of the Sideways, and it will be almost like two maps in one.

There is also a rumor that Kevin the Cube is due to return to the game, but this is supposed to occur closer to Chapter 3, so we do not know if there will be any movement on this story aspect in Season 8.