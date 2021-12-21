Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 3 Seasonal quests and challenges

Week 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brings more Seasonal quests to be completed. As usual, there are 9 seasonal quests for players to finish by traveling the map. Doing so will earn you XP toward your Battle Pass, and allow you to earn Battle Stars that can be used to unlock all manner of skins and in-game cosmetics and items.

There are multiple types of challenges this year to add to the weekly seasonal challenges. There are Milestone challenges that players will be able to easily complete by playing the game, along with specific challenges for different characters each week. We will update this guide with the rewards for each quest as soon as they are available.

Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 2 quests and challenges

Search Coolers (0/5)

Slide continously for 25 meters (0/1)

Bounce five times on Spider-Man’s bouncers without touching the ground

Talk to Guaco, Bunker Jonesy, and Cuddle Team Leader (0/3)

Collect stored items from a tent (0/2)

Damage opponents at Rocky Reels or Condo Canyon

Visit Different Seven Outposts in a single match (0/2)

Hit weakpoints while harvesting (0/100)

Get Eliminations with Assault Rifles (0/10)

While most of the weekly seasonal quests are pretty simple to complete, we have linked to any guides that we feel are relevant and helpful so you can finish them as quickly as possible.