What is in the Fortnite Crew Pack for March 2022?

A new month means a new bundle for those who subscribe to Fortnite Crew. Fortnite Crew is Epic’s subscription service, giving subscribers access to exclusive skins and items that are only available during that month. The skins that are a part of the service are original skins that Epic has created. However, in the past, there have been some third-party collaborations, including Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Green Arrow based on the CW’s show Arrow. On top of that, subscribers will gain access to the current season’s battle pass as long as they keep up with the service as well as 1,000 v-bucks a month.

The Fortnite Crew is $11.99 a month, and when you think about getting 1,000 v-bucks (a $7.99 value) and the battle pass (normally $7.59), that is a pretty good deal.

Here is what’s in the Fortnite Crew pack for March 2022. You can subscribe to Fortnite Crew on any day in March to get these exclusive items.

Tracy Trouble Skin

Screenshot via Fortnite

Tracy Trouble Skin – Dark Variant

Screenshot via Fortnite

Lovely Skully Back Bling

Screenshot via Fortnite

Dark Skully Back Bling

Screenshot via Fortnite

Heartslash Pickaxe

Screenshot via Fortnite

Heartslash Pickaxe – Dark Variant

Screenshot via Fortnite

Tracy’s Arsenal Gun Wrap