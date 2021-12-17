Fortnite “failed to download asset keychain” error, explained

Fortnite is an industry-leading game, but that does mean it is not without issue. Things will go wrong, affecting the player’s ability to get on to the service from time to time. One issue that players can get is an error that says “failed to download asset keychain” when they are attempting to log on. The attempt will then fail, and they will be stuck in a loop of trying to get into the game but not being able to.

Unfortunately, there is little that players can do to solve this issue. The problem appears to be an issue with the game’s player profile. Usually, when you log on, the game checks to see all the items that you own, from skins and items to V-Bucks, and will then present this information to you in your profile. If you get this message, it means the game is having difficulty doing that, so cannot log you on.

All you can do right now is be patient and wait for Epic Games to solve the issue. The good news is that they are aware of issues that were ongoing at the time this article was published and will be working hard to resolve them as quickly as possible. Be sure to follow the Fortnite Status Twitter account for updates on the game, as they will send a tweet when the issue is resolved.