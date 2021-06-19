Fortnite Thanos Cup – start date, rewards, and more

Thanos, the Mad Titan, is returning to Fortnite. It has been three year since the world famous Marvel villain first appear in the game as part of his very own LTM, and now he will be coming back as a skin in the Item Shop. Thanos will arrive in the shop at 8 PM ET on June 26.

Players will also have the chance to win both the Thanos Skin and the Infinity Gauntlet Backbling for free by taking part in the Thanos Cup. The Thanos Cup will take place on June 21.

Grab your Duos partner and compete in up to 10 total matches in 3 hours to earn as many points as you can. The top-performing teams in each region will earn the Thanos Outfit and Back Bling inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. For anyone who earns 8 total points, you’ll receive the Thanos Watches Spray. Note: It may take several days before prizing can be rewarded to all players.

In order to participate, players must have an Epic Account at level 30 and 2FA enabled on that account. For complete tournament details and participation requirements, check out the Thanos Cup Official Rules.

While only the top placing teams in the Thanos Cup will get the skin for free, everyone else will be able to pick it up from the Item Shop on June 26.