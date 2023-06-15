Forza Horizon 5 Event & Pathfinder Challenges Guide – ‘H’ Marks the Spot for Hummer EV Pickup

Everything players need to know about the latest round of Pathfinder Challenges and new unlockable vehicles for their collection.

hummer-rv-ion-forza-horizon-5

Image via Playground Games

Pathfinder and Event Challenges are tasks for players to complete for points in Forza Horizon 5. The more players tick off with each set, the more points they earn, allowing them to access new time-limited vehicles from each season. This guide outlines every Event and Pathfinder Challenge that’s currently live and all the information players need to know to make the most of them. We’ve also covered every vehicle players can acquire this season if they put the work in and grab every point possible.

Related: Forza Horizon 5 stays on the right path thanks to fast-paced racing and incredible depth – Review

All Live Event & Pathfinder Challenges in Forza Horizon 5

challenges-in-forza-horizon-5
Image via Playground Games

The table below lists every Event and Pathfinder Challenge that’s currently live in Forza Horizon 5. Players can track these for themselves on the game’s Steam page when they’re announced. These last for 7, giving players a short period of time to complete them and earn all the points possible so they can acquire any time-limited vehicles. Note that players will need to access the Arcade in order to see these Challenges and track their progress.

CategoryEventRestrictionRewardAccolade Points Awarded
Forzathon WeeklyLike Nothing Else2006 Hummer H1 Alpha160 Forzathon PTS5 PTS
The TrialKicking up MudModern Rally – B 7002018 MINI X-Raid John Cooper Works Buggy10 PTS
EventLabThe Boardwalk Custom TrackVans / Buggies / Offroad – A 8001990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II3 PTS
Playground GamesEk’ Balam SurvivalAll-Wheel Drive – A 8002018 Dodge Durango SRT3 PTS
PR StuntRanas Saltarinas Danger SignAnything Goes – S2 998Super Wheelspin2 PTS
PR StuntMalpaís TrailblazerAnything Goes – S2 998Super Wheelspin2 PTS
Seasonal ChampionshipBeach Ya To ItSuper GT – S1 9002006 HUMMER H1 Alpha5 PTS
Seasonal ChampionshipSplash DownUnlimited Buggies – B 7002018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition5 PTS
Treasure HuntH’ Marks the SpotCheck out this week’s Pathfinder challenges in the Accolades page. If you can uncover all 3 trails then the treasure will be yours!250,000 CR3 PTS
Photo ChallengeFlutterByTake a wildlife photograph near the camera equipment to the North West of Hotel Mirador BalderramaFarid Rueda’s Bear Tank Tee2 PTS
CollectiblesDonkey GoneSmash 10 Donky cut-outs, found grazing in the farmland in Tierra PrósperaFarid Rueda’s Bear Relaxed Fit Tee3 PTS
The EliminatorBattle RoyaleFinish 30th or better2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR2 PTS
Forza EVEk’ Balam Cross Country Circuit2022 GMC Hummer EVN/A4 PTS
Forza EVCUPRA Tavascan Concept2022 CUPRA Tavascan ConceptN/A4 PTS
Hot Wheels PR StuntSupersonic Spiral Speed ZoneAnything Goes – S2 998Super Wheelspin2 PTS
Hot Wheels Seasonal ChampionshipHyper DriveHypercars – S2 998Jump On It Emote5 PTS
Rally Adventure PR StuntCráteres Secos Speed ZoneAnything Goes – S2 998Super Wheelspin2 PTS
Rally Adventure Seasonal ChampionshipChomping at the GritRally Monsters – S1 900Reaper Cackle Car Horn5 PTS
Horizon Super7The Super7 ChallengeComplete all 7 Challenge CardsSuper WheelspinN/A

All Season Reward Vehicles

season-reward-vehicles-in-forza-horizon-5
Image via Playground Games

Below, we’ve listed all the vehicles players can buy using points earned from completing Pathfinder Challenges in Forza Horizon 5. Each season, new sets of Pathfinder Challenges are released over time. Players need to complete them as they appear to earn the points required to buy the vehicles they want to buy from each season.

Reward TypeVehicle NamePrice
Festival 2022-gmc-hummer-ev
2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup		20 PTS
Series2013 Wuling Sunshine S80 PTS
Series2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback160 PTS
Spring2022 GMC Hummer EV20 PTS
Spring1965 Morris Mini-Traveller40 PTS

About the author

Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp

Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp is a Staff Writer at Gamepur. He's been writing about games for ten years and has been featured in Switch Player Magazine, Lock-On, and For Gamers Magazine. He's particularly keen on working out when he isn't playing games or writing or trying to be the best dad in the world.

More Stories by Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved