Forza Horizon 5 Event & Pathfinder Challenges Guide – ‘H’ Marks the Spot for Hummer EV Pickup
Everything players need to know about the latest round of Pathfinder Challenges and new unlockable vehicles for their collection.
Pathfinder and Event Challenges are tasks for players to complete for points in Forza Horizon 5. The more players tick off with each set, the more points they earn, allowing them to access new time-limited vehicles from each season. This guide outlines every Event and Pathfinder Challenge that’s currently live and all the information players need to know to make the most of them. We’ve also covered every vehicle players can acquire this season if they put the work in and grab every point possible.
Related: Forza Horizon 5 stays on the right path thanks to fast-paced racing and incredible depth – Review
All Live Event & Pathfinder Challenges in Forza Horizon 5
The table below lists every Event and Pathfinder Challenge that’s currently live in Forza Horizon 5. Players can track these for themselves on the game’s Steam page when they’re announced. These last for 7, giving players a short period of time to complete them and earn all the points possible so they can acquire any time-limited vehicles. Note that players will need to access the Arcade in order to see these Challenges and track their progress.
|Category
|Event
|Restriction
|Reward
|Accolade Points Awarded
|Forzathon Weekly
|Like Nothing Else
|2006 Hummer H1 Alpha
|160 Forzathon PTS
|5 PTS
|The Trial
|Kicking up Mud
|Modern Rally – B 700
|2018 MINI X-Raid John Cooper Works Buggy
|10 PTS
|EventLab
|The Boardwalk Custom Track
|Vans / Buggies / Offroad – A 800
|1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
|3 PTS
|Playground Games
|Ek’ Balam Survival
|All-Wheel Drive – A 800
|2018 Dodge Durango SRT
|3 PTS
|PR Stunt
|Ranas Saltarinas Danger Sign
|Anything Goes – S2 998
|Super Wheelspin
|2 PTS
|PR Stunt
|Malpaís Trailblazer
|Anything Goes – S2 998
|Super Wheelspin
|2 PTS
|Seasonal Championship
|Beach Ya To It
|Super GT – S1 900
|2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha
|5 PTS
|Seasonal Championship
|Splash Down
|Unlimited Buggies – B 700
|2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition
|5 PTS
|Treasure Hunt
|H’ Marks the Spot
|Check out this week’s Pathfinder challenges in the Accolades page. If you can uncover all 3 trails then the treasure will be yours!
|250,000 CR
|3 PTS
|Photo Challenge
|FlutterBy
|Take a wildlife photograph near the camera equipment to the North West of Hotel Mirador Balderrama
|Farid Rueda’s Bear Tank Tee
|2 PTS
|Collectibles
|Donkey Gone
|Smash 10 Donky cut-outs, found grazing in the farmland in Tierra Próspera
|Farid Rueda’s Bear Relaxed Fit Tee
|3 PTS
|The Eliminator
|Battle Royale
|Finish 30th or better
|2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
|2 PTS
|Forza EV
|Ek’ Balam Cross Country Circuit
|2022 GMC Hummer EV
|N/A
|4 PTS
|Forza EV
|CUPRA Tavascan Concept
|2022 CUPRA Tavascan Concept
|N/A
|4 PTS
|Hot Wheels PR Stunt
|Supersonic Spiral Speed Zone
|Anything Goes – S2 998
|Super Wheelspin
|2 PTS
|Hot Wheels Seasonal Championship
|Hyper Drive
|Hypercars – S2 998
|Jump On It Emote
|5 PTS
|Rally Adventure PR Stunt
|Cráteres Secos Speed Zone
|Anything Goes – S2 998
|Super Wheelspin
|2 PTS
|Rally Adventure Seasonal Championship
|Chomping at the Grit
|Rally Monsters – S1 900
|Reaper Cackle Car Horn
|5 PTS
|Horizon Super7
|The Super7 Challenge
|Complete all 7 Challenge Cards
|Super Wheelspin
|N/A
All Season Reward Vehicles
Below, we’ve listed all the vehicles players can buy using points earned from completing Pathfinder Challenges in Forza Horizon 5. Each season, new sets of Pathfinder Challenges are released over time. Players need to complete them as they appear to earn the points required to buy the vehicles they want to buy from each season.
|Reward Type
|Vehicle Name
|Price
|Festival
2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup
|20 PTS
|Series
|2013 Wuling Sunshine S
|80 PTS
|Series
|2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback
|160 PTS
|Spring
|2022 GMC Hummer EV
|20 PTS
|Spring
|1965 Morris Mini-Traveller
|40 PTS