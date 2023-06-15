Pathfinder and Event Challenges are tasks for players to complete for points in Forza Horizon 5. The more players tick off with each set, the more points they earn, allowing them to access new time-limited vehicles from each season. This guide outlines every Event and Pathfinder Challenge that’s currently live and all the information players need to know to make the most of them. We’ve also covered every vehicle players can acquire this season if they put the work in and grab every point possible.

All Live Event & Pathfinder Challenges in Forza Horizon 5

The table below lists every Event and Pathfinder Challenge that’s currently live in Forza Horizon 5. Players can track these for themselves on the game’s Steam page when they’re announced. These last for 7, giving players a short period of time to complete them and earn all the points possible so they can acquire any time-limited vehicles. Note that players will need to access the Arcade in order to see these Challenges and track their progress.

Category Event Restriction Reward Accolade Points Awarded Forzathon Weekly Like Nothing Else 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha 160 Forzathon PTS 5 PTS The Trial Kicking up Mud Modern Rally – B 700 2018 MINI X-Raid John Cooper Works Buggy 10 PTS EventLab The Boardwalk Custom Track Vans / Buggies / Offroad – A 800 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II 3 PTS Playground Games Ek’ Balam Survival All-Wheel Drive – A 800 2018 Dodge Durango SRT 3 PTS PR Stunt Ranas Saltarinas Danger Sign Anything Goes – S2 998 Super Wheelspin 2 PTS PR Stunt Malpaís Trailblazer Anything Goes – S2 998 Super Wheelspin 2 PTS Seasonal Championship Beach Ya To It Super GT – S1 900 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha 5 PTS Seasonal Championship Splash Down Unlimited Buggies – B 700 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition 5 PTS Treasure Hunt H’ Marks the Spot Check out this week’s Pathfinder challenges in the Accolades page. If you can uncover all 3 trails then the treasure will be yours! 250,000 CR 3 PTS Photo Challenge FlutterBy Take a wildlife photograph near the camera equipment to the North West of Hotel Mirador Balderrama Farid Rueda’s Bear Tank Tee 2 PTS Collectibles Donkey Gone Smash 10 Donky cut-outs, found grazing in the farmland in Tierra Próspera Farid Rueda’s Bear Relaxed Fit Tee 3 PTS The Eliminator Battle Royale Finish 30th or better 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 2 PTS Forza EV Ek’ Balam Cross Country Circuit 2022 GMC Hummer EV N/A 4 PTS Forza EV CUPRA Tavascan Concept 2022 CUPRA Tavascan Concept N/A 4 PTS Hot Wheels PR Stunt Supersonic Spiral Speed Zone Anything Goes – S2 998 Super Wheelspin 2 PTS Hot Wheels Seasonal Championship Hyper Drive Hypercars – S2 998 Jump On It Emote 5 PTS Rally Adventure PR Stunt Cráteres Secos Speed Zone Anything Goes – S2 998 Super Wheelspin 2 PTS Rally Adventure Seasonal Championship Chomping at the Grit Rally Monsters – S1 900 Reaper Cackle Car Horn 5 PTS Horizon Super7 The Super7 Challenge Complete all 7 Challenge Cards Super Wheelspin N/A

All Season Reward Vehicles

Below, we’ve listed all the vehicles players can buy using points earned from completing Pathfinder Challenges in Forza Horizon 5. Each season, new sets of Pathfinder Challenges are released over time. Players need to complete them as they appear to earn the points required to buy the vehicles they want to buy from each season.