Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 playlist – How it works, cars, and more

Forza Horizon 5 is now live, and that means it’s time to beat the heat and get ready to burn some rubber in Mexico. Series 1 kicked off on November 11, with four new weeks of challenges and two big rewards. What are the rewards, and how does it work? Let’s take a look.

Series 1 consists of four weeks: summer, autumn, winter, and spring. Each week last seven days, and throughout the four weeks, Forza players will have the opportunity to complete new races, Arcade and Playground events, and weekly challenges over those four weeks.

Throughout each week, users will have the opportunity to acquire points. These points depend on the number of events and challenges completed. Those points will not carry over to the playlists of upcoming weeks, but will go towards the monthly playlist. The monthly playlist consists of two main rewards.

Here are the rewards for Series 1:

120 Points – Mercedes-AMG One (Cover Car)

– Mercedes-AMG One (Cover Car) 180 Points – McLaren F1

It is worth noting that at 120 points, Forza players can obtain the Mercedes-AMG One, a car that is featured on the cover of Forza Horizon 5.

You won’t need to play every week in order to obtain the Mercedes-AMG one or the McLaren F1. However, since there are a maximum of 247 points that can be obtained for Series 1 (64 for Summer, 61 for the remaining three seasons), it’s going to be tough to skip a week unless the remaining weeks are all maxed out.

It’s also important to note that there is one Monthly event in the weekly playlists, entitled Monthly Rivals. In this challenge, users must face a Drivatar, and beat it in a one lap race. Not only is this incredibly easy, but doing this once a month will give as much as 16 points towards the monthly playlist, or four points for each week. If there’s one thing that you should do right off the bat, it’s the Monthly Rivals challenge.

On average, Forza players will need 30 points a week in order to get the Mercedes-AMG One, and 45 for the McLaren F1.

Series 1 will end on December 9.