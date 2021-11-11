Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Summer Playlist – How to get all cars, Treasure Chest location, challenges, and more

Forza Horizon 5 is now live for all players, and that means it’s time to get set for Series 1. The Summer season arrived on Remembrance Day, meaning that this week will be filled with rain, and new challenges. Two new cars are up for grabs this week, so let’s go over the challenges, and the rewards for the first week of the Series 1 campaign.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 playlist challenges

Here’s a look at the challenges for this week.

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive 2017 Nissan GT-R

Drive 13.5 miles in GT-R

Earn six total stars from Danger Signs with GT-R

Earn two Awesome Drift Skills in Road Racing Events

Complete all four, and you will get five points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Drive above 250 MPH for five seconds in any car

Jump a distance of 1500 ft. in any car.

Complete a Showcase Event

Complete a game of The Eliminator

Post a clean lap on any Rivals event

Earn nine total stars from Trailblazers

Smash 25 items in 30 seconds

Players will receive one point for each one completed.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate in Horizon Arcade (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – reward is 3 pts.)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – reward is 3 pts.) Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (reward is Emote and 3pts.)

(reward is Emote and 3pts.) Danger Sign – Get at least 1263.1 ft. at Danger Sign near Jungle Expedition (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Get at least 1263.1 ft. at Danger Sign near Jungle Expedition (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Drift Zone – Get at least 90,000 Points at zone near Jungle Expedition (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Get at least 90,000 Points at zone near Jungle Expedition (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Zone – Average at least 106 MPH at zone in Cordillera (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Average at least 106 MPH at zone in Cordillera (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Win three seasonal championship events Teotihuacan Scramble (restrictions are Modern Sports Cars and A/800 – rewards are car horn and 5 pts.) Emerald Circuit (restrictions are Super Hot Hatch and A/800 – rewards are Veloster N and 5 pts.) Estadio Circuit (restrictions are Classic Muscle and B/700 – rewards are Hoonicorn V2 and 5 pts.)

Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (rewards are 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Find the Treasure Chest (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.)

(rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph any vehicle outside Casa Bella (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

– Photograph any vehicle outside Casa Bella (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Reach 140 MPH in Horizon Open Racing (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.)

– Reach 140 MPH in Horizon Open Racing (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

– Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.) Collectibles – Smash 100 Cacti (rewards are Forza Link and 3 pts.)

Forza players will need to find and smash a wooden treasure chest in order to claim those three points mentioned above. The chest can be found in the outskirts of Mulege, right to the north of the Ranchito speed zone and near a bed of flowers under a canopy.

Take a look at the map down below. The location is indicated by the white cursor and the gray hexagon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Rewards

Horizon Mexico Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

26 points are needed for the DeLorean DMC-12. 46 points are for the 2019 AM DBS SL.

This set of challenges will expire on November 11.