Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Spring playlist – How to complete Strike Gold challenge, rewards, and more

It’s the last week of Series 11 in Forza Horizon 5, making this the last week to get points and grind toward the two main rewards for the series. We’re now in the spring season, and that means new challenges and new rewards. Let’s go over it all, including a look at this week’s Collectibles challenge.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2020 Lotus Exige S

Win a Road Race in Exige S

Earn 15 Speed Skills in Exige S

Earn six stars at Speed Traps in Exige S

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn six stars at Speed Traps in any Modern Muscle

Complete a Horizon Tour

Earn five Wreckage skills within 20 seconds

Earn three stars on any Danger Sign in an Infiniti vehicle

Win a Dirt Scramble race in any ‘S1’ class car

Earn 10 Speed skills in the 2018 Deberti F-150 Prerunner

Beat an ‘S2’ Class Rival

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Stock Showdown: Megane R.S.” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Honda Civic)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Honda Civic) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are Rally Fighter and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Rally Fighter and 3 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are 2020 LR Defender and 2 pts.)

(rewards are 2020 LR Defender and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Lotus Exige S and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Lotus Exige S and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Porsche Cayman, Maserati Levante, 2018 BMW M5, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2020 Toyota GR Supra at the Horizon Mexico Festival (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph the 2020 Toyota GR Supra at the Horizon Mexico Festival (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts) Collectibles – Smash 20 Golden Trophies in Club de Ópalo de Fuego (rewards are Formula D 599 and 3 pts.)

Monthly Challenges

Horizon Story – Complete Made in Mexico story (rewards are 12 pts. and Meyers Manx FE)

– Complete Made in Mexico story (rewards are 12 pts. and Meyers Manx FE) Monthly Rivals (Bahia de Plano Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.) Forza EV (Los Jardines Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Danger Sign – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are 2013 Renault Clio and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Xpeng P7. 40 points will yield the BMW E92 M3 GTS.

This challenge will end on September 15.