Forza Horizon 5: How to get medals and unlock ranks in the Hot Wheels Academy

Now that the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC is live, we can get a good glance at how it works, and what needs to be done in order to claim those new rewards. At the start of the Hot Wheels campaign, users will be thrust into the Hot Wheels Academy, with players needing to make progress in order to unlock new events and rewards. So, how can you make progress in the Academy? Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

How to unlock ranks

To unlock new ranks in the Hot Wheels Academy, users will need to unlock Medals.

The Hot Wheels Academy has five different ranks, Rookie (B Class), Pro (A Class), Expert (S1 Class), Elite (S2 Class), and Legend (X Rank). Users will start at the Rookie Rank, and need to obtain medals in order to move up to Pro, and so on and so forth.

How to get medals

Now, how can you get Medals in Hot Wheels Park? Medals can be obtained by completing Major and Minor Missions. Each rank has a different set of missions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some are Major ones, which yield more Medals. For example, Major Missions for the Rookie Rank yield 25 Medals.

Other missions, on the other hand, are Minor Missions. These missions award fewer medals, but are nonetheless important, as completing these moves users closer to unlocking new ranks for the Hot Wheels Academy. Going back to the Rookie Rank as an example, users can get two Medals for completing each.

What are the thresholds?

Each rank needs a specific amount of Medals in order to move on to the next rank. Here are the thresholds for each?

Rank Medals needed to progress to next rank Rookie 175 Pro ? Expert ? Elite ? Legend ?

Once hitting the thresholds, you will need to complete the Pro Qualifier for each rank to move on.

This guide will be updated as we progress in the Hot Wheels DLC.