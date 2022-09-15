Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Summer playlist – How to solve Fast Track Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more
The first week of Series 12.
Series 12 of Forza Horizon 5 has arrived. The push towards the Audi RS e-Tron and McLaren 765LT are on, as the first week of the new series brings new challenges and rewards. So, what’s on tap for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including the Treasure Hunt for this week.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Summer playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2013 KTM X-Bow R
- Earn a total of 12 stars from Speed Traps in X-Bow R
- Earn five Air Skills in X-Bow R
- Win a Road Race in X-Bow R
Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Visit the Horizon Apex Outpost
- Stay above 90 MPH (145 KM/H) for 90 seconds in any Modern Sports car
- Beat your ghost opponent and post a clean lap in any Rivals event with a Super Saloon
- Win a Road Race in any ‘A’ Class 2013 Mercedes-Benz a 45 AMG
- Earn three Ultimate Pass skills while racing any GT car
- Earn 12 stars in total from Speed Traps with any Hypercar
- Earn three Clean Racing skills in a Road Race
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “On the Road Again” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and AM DB11)
- Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Clothing reward and 3 pts.)
- Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete four Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2014 BMW M4, 2015 Chevy Camaro, KTM X-Bow, Caterham R500, and 5 pts. each (20 pts. in total))
Weekly Challenges
- Treasure Hunt – “Quit playing around and be first to get this toy to the end of the road” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2013 Caterham Superlight R5000 at the Horizon Apex Outpost (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts)
To complete this Treasure Hunt, you will need to use a car that is categorized as a Track Toy. Then, win a traditional road race with that car. After that is complete, the chest location will be uncovered. It can be found in the Tulum region.
Monthly Challenges
- Monthly Rivals (Bola Ocho Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
- Forza EV (Emerald Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Drift Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 1997 BMW M3 and 5 pts.)
- Horizon Open – Complete any Horizon Open Racing event (reward is Forza Link reward and 2 pts.)
20 points are needed for the Bentley Turbo R. 40 points will yield the MG MG3.
This challenge will end on September 22.