Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Summer playlist – How to solve Fast Track Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

Series 12 of Forza Horizon 5 has arrived. The push towards the Audi RS e-Tron and McLaren 765LT are on, as the first week of the new series brings new challenges and rewards. So, what’s on tap for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including the Treasure Hunt for this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Summer playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2013 KTM X-Bow R

Earn a total of 12 stars from Speed Traps in X-Bow R

Earn five Air Skills in X-Bow R

Win a Road Race in X-Bow R

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Visit the Horizon Apex Outpost

Stay above 90 MPH (145 KM/H) for 90 seconds in any Modern Sports car

Beat your ghost opponent and post a clean lap in any Rivals event with a Super Saloon

Win a Road Race in any ‘A’ Class 2013 Mercedes-Benz a 45 AMG

Earn three Ultimate Pass skills while racing any GT car

Earn 12 stars in total from Speed Traps with any Hypercar

Earn three Clean Racing skills in a Road Race

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “On the Road Again” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and AM DB11)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and AM DB11) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Clothing reward and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Clothing reward and 3 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete four Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2014 BMW M4, 2015 Chevy Camaro, KTM X-Bow, Caterham R500, and 5 pts. each (20 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Quit playing around and be first to get this toy to the end of the road” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)

– “Quit playing around and be first to get this toy to the end of the road” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2013 Caterham Superlight R5000 at the Horizon Apex Outpost (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts)

To complete this Treasure Hunt, you will need to use a car that is categorized as a Track Toy. Then, win a traditional road race with that car. After that is complete, the chest location will be uncovered. It can be found in the Tulum region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Bola Ocho Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.) Forza EV (Emerald Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Drift Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 1997 BMW M3 and 5 pts.)

(rewards are 1997 BMW M3 and 5 pts.) Horizon Open – Complete any Horizon Open Racing event (reward is Forza Link reward and 2 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Bentley Turbo R. 40 points will yield the MG MG3.

This challenge will end on September 22.