Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 Autumn Playlist – How to get all cars, Weekly Photo location, challenges, and more

Week 2 of the Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 playlist is live, and we have reached the autumn season. The change means some new challenges, and a change to get two major rewards. One of those new new rewards is a Koenigsegg One, an incredibly fast vehicle in FH5. So, what do you need to do for this week? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 Autumn playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive RJ Anderson’s #37 Pro 2 Truck

Win 2 Cross Country Circuit Events with Pro 2 Truck (x2 – This is the second and fourth challenge)

(x2 – This is the second and fourth challenge) Earn 15 Stars from Danger Signs with Pro 2 Truck

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Beat 3 Rivals in ‘A’ Class Rivals Events

Score a Flag in a Flag Rush game

Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in a Road Race

Drive a Level 7 car in The Eliminator

Win a Horizon Tour

Complete a Horizon Arcade event driving any car worth more than 1M CR

Earn 5 Wreckage Skills within 20 seconds

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each one they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate and complete a theme in any Horizon Arcade event (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Make it Rein” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 3 pts. and Snowman Outfit)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 3 pts. and Snowman Outfit) Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (reward is Penhall Cholla and 3pts.)

(reward is Penhall Cholla and 3pts.) Danger Sign – Jump at least 698.8 ft. at sign in Cascadas (restrictions are Ford and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Jump at least 698.8 ft. at sign in Cascadas (restrictions are Ford and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Trap – Hit 120 MPH at trap near Pyramid of the Sun (restrictions are 2003 Audi RS G and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Hit 120 MPH at trap near Pyramid of the Sun (restrictions are 2003 Audi RS G and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Zone – Average at least 100 MPH at zone in Unlimited Buggies (restrictions are Unlimited Buggies and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Average at least 100 MPH at zone in Unlimited Buggies (restrictions are Unlimited Buggies and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Win three seasonal championship events Coast Run Street Scene Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Holiday Sweater and B/700 – rewards are 1969 Ford Mustang and 5 pts.) Bahia de Plano Circuit Championship (restrictions are Hypercars and S1/900 – rewards are Aventador J and 5 pts.) Foto Final Cross Country Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Anything Goes and B/700 – rewards are Forza Link and 5 pts.)

Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Take a photo of 2002 Mazda RX Spirit R at Holiday Tree and Guanajuato (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.)

– Take a photo of 2002 Mazda RX Spirit R at Holiday Tree and Guanajuato (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Deny 5 flags in Team Flag Rush (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.)

– Deny 5 flags in Team Flag Rush (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

– Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.) Collectibles – Smash 15 snowmen (rewards are Snowman Outfit and 3 pts.)

Monthly Rivals

Horizon Mexico Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

25 points are needed for the Koenigsegg One. 45 points are for the Exocet OR FE.

This set of challenges will expire on December 23.