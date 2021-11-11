How to make the Hall of Fame in Forza Horizon 5

The Forza Horizon 5 story can be long and hard, but it’s also fun and rewarding. And what can you get by going through the story and dominating races? An induction into the Horizon Hall of Fame, of course. Making the Horizon Hall of Fame is actually an important part of FH5, as doing so will allow you to unlock new Accolade challenges, and complete some stories that need this as a requirement. So, what do you need to do? Let’s take a look.

To make the Hall of Fame, you will have to achieve two main objectives. The first objective is to unlock all 21 chapters for the Horizon Adventure. You don’t need to complete all the chapters, and in some cases, like with the Vocho story, it’s actually not possible to complete a chapter until you make the Hall of Fame.

More information on how to unlock new Horizon Adventure chapters can be found below.

The second component to making the Hall of Fame is to obtain at least 200,000 Accolade points. Accolade points can be obtained in a variety of ways, including buying and collecting cars, completing online and offline racing events, performing PR stunts, and getting the expeditions done.

If you need to see how many Accolade points you have earned in Forza Horizon 5, head to the pause menu. From there, hit RB until you get to My Horizon. Select My Stats, and scroll over to the ‘Campaign’ portion. Here, you will be able to see the Accolade points you have earned. it can be found at the top of the Campaign stats.