Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Winter Playlist – How to find Treasure Chest, challenges, and more

The Forza Horizon 5 World Cup has entered its third week, which means we have entered the Winter season. This means a slew of new challenges, as well as a Treasure Chest find that might be a bit confusing at first glance. Here’s a look at the challenges that Forza players can look forward to this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive any French or Italian car

Win a Road Sprint Race Event with French or Italian car

Earn 6 stars from Danger Signs with French or Italian car

Earn 5 Ultimate Speed Skills with French or Italian car

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Drive 5 miles (8 km) in Horizon Open Racing

Paint your vehicle’s brake calipers

Earn 5 Drift Skills at the top of La Gran Caldera

Win a Dirt Race in a Super Hot Hatch

Earn a total of 8 stars from Speed Zones in the 1971 Lotus Elan Sprint

Smash 5 Pinatas in Horizon Arcade Wreckage

Eliminate 3 opponents in The Eliminator

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Full Throttle” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Bugatti EB110)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Bugatti EB110) Eventlab challenge (rewards are McLaren 5705 and 3 pts.)

(rewards are McLaren 5705 and 3 pts.) Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are Lambo Huracan and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Lambo Huracan and 3 pts.) Win three seasonal championship events (15 pts. – 5 pts. for each one completed, additional rewards are 2017 Ford GT, Nissan R390, and 2016 911 GT3 RS)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Look! Rallying beasts chasing five bulls!” (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.)

– “Look! Rallying beasts chasing five bulls!” (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition at the Baja Circuit (rewards are Banjo-Kazooie Car Horn reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition at the Baja Circuit (rewards are Banjo-Kazooie Car Horn reward and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

This Treasure Hunt challenge is a bit complex, so let’s explain it. In order to find the chest, one must use a Rally Monster and get five bullseyes. Since this really can’t be done easily in the outside world, it needs to be completed in an event, specifically the Super7. Complete the chest by completing a challenge that meets this requirement. An example of one would be by using the Share Code 996-481-955 to complete the card.

Here’s where the chest is found:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Rivals

Estadio Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

25 points are needed for the 2012 911 GT3 RS4. 40 points are for the Jaguar XJ220.

This set of challenges will expire on February 24.