Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Summer playlist – How to complete Photo Challenge, rewards, and more
Get ready for Series 5.
It’s the first week of Series 5 in Forza Horizon 5, and it will look a bit different than previous ones. This Series will be focused on those PR stunts, so be prepared to get some air and drift out of control in this week’s set of challenges. So, what does the Summer look like for Series 5? We’ve got you covered, so let’s take a look at the challenges for this week.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Spring playlist challenges
#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2013 Formula Drift #777 Chevrolet Corvette
- Earn 6 stars at Drift Zones with #777 Chevrolet Corvette
- Earn 10 Ultimate Drift or E-Drift Skills with #777 Chevrolet Corvette
- Earn 100,000 points at Drift Zones within 2 minutes with #777 Chevrolet Corvette
Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Visit the Horizon Rush Outpost
- Earn 6 stars at Danger Signs in any Aston Martin
- Take a picture at the Saito de Rio Danger Sign
- Earn a total of 300 MPH (483 km/h) across Speed Zones in the 2016 Dodge Viper ACR
- Visit the Stadium Stunt Park
- Earn 3 stars at Speed Traps in the 2018 KTM X-Bow GT4
- Earn 5 Air Skills in the Stadium Stunt Park in any buggy
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Participate and complete a theme in any Horizon Arcade event (reward is 3 pts.)
- Complete “Ready, Set, Focus” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Gymkhana 10 Focus)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are 2012 Aventador and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are #777 Corvette and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Hoonigan Group A and 2 pts.)
- Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Horizon Parade Seasonal Special (rewards are Green Pinata outfit and 5 pts.)
- Win one seasonal championship event (5 pts., additional reward is 720S Spider)
Weekly Challenges
- Photo Challenge – Photograph any Track Toys vehicle at the Horizon Rush Outpost Mainstage (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)
- The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Emote and 2 pts.)
Monthly Rivals
- Lookout Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
20 points are needed for the KTM X-Bow GT4. 40 points are for the Pagani Zonda C.
This set of challenges will expire on March 10.