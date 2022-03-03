Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Summer playlist – How to complete Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

It’s the first week of Series 5 in Forza Horizon 5, and it will look a bit different than previous ones. This Series will be focused on those PR stunts, so be prepared to get some air and drift out of control in this week’s set of challenges. So, what does the Summer look like for Series 5? We’ve got you covered, so let’s take a look at the challenges for this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2013 Formula Drift #777 Chevrolet Corvette

Earn 6 stars at Drift Zones with #777 Chevrolet Corvette

Earn 10 Ultimate Drift or E-Drift Skills with #777 Chevrolet Corvette

Earn 100,000 points at Drift Zones within 2 minutes with #777 Chevrolet Corvette

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Visit the Horizon Rush Outpost

Earn 6 stars at Danger Signs in any Aston Martin

Take a picture at the Saito de Rio Danger Sign

Earn a total of 300 MPH (483 km/h) across Speed Zones in the 2016 Dodge Viper ACR

Visit the Stadium Stunt Park

Earn 3 stars at Speed Traps in the 2018 KTM X-Bow GT4

Earn 5 Air Skills in the Stadium Stunt Park in any buggy

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate and complete a theme in any Horizon Arcade event (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Ready, Set, Focus” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Gymkhana 10 Focus)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Gymkhana 10 Focus) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are 2012 Aventador and 2 pts.)

(rewards are 2012 Aventador and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are #777 Corvette and 2 pts.)

(rewards are #777 Corvette and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Hoonigan Group A and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Hoonigan Group A and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Horizon Parade Seasonal Special (rewards are Green Pinata outfit and 5 pts.)

(rewards are Green Pinata outfit and 5 pts.) Win one seasonal championship event (5 pts., additional reward is 720S Spider)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph any Track Toys vehicle at the Horizon Rush Outpost Mainstage (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

– Photograph any Track Toys vehicle at the Horizon Rush Outpost Mainstage (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Emote and 2 pts.)

Monthly Rivals

Lookout Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the KTM X-Bow GT4. 40 points are for the Pagani Zonda C.

This set of challenges will expire on March 10.