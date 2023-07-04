Forza Motorsport: Release Date, Cars, Pre-Order Editions & Trailers

Forza Motorsport is the 2023 reboot for the franchise that spanned seven entries, with the last one being Forza Motorsport 7. The game differs from the Forza Horizon series by bringing the focus back to motorsport racing on organized tracks. Players need to concentrate on each vehicle’s performance, tweaking stats by tuning their cars between races for an optimal performance that sees them win every race. This guide covers everything there is to know about Forza Motorsport, from its release date and the available editions to the cars in the game and all released trailers.

Screenshot via Turn 10 Studios’ YouTube channel

Forza Motorsport will be released on October 10, 2023. The game skips an incredibly busy September with games like Starfield hitting consoles and PC and is just far enough behind The Crew Motorfest to make its mark without being overlooked due to a much more popular release.

What Platforms is Forza Motorsport Coming to?

Screenshot via Turn 10 Studios’ YouTube channel

Forza Motorsport will only be released for PC via Steam and Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X/S. The developer, Turn 10 Studios, is a first-party Xbox Games Studio, so it’s incredibly unlikely that the title will ever release for any platform other than the ones we’ve already outlined.

Will Forza Motorsport be on Game Pass Day One?

Screenshot via Turn 10 Studios’ YouTube channel

Yes, Forza Motorsport will be available on Game Pass for PC and Xbox Series X/S on day one of release. The game is a first-party studio release, and they almost always launch on Game Pass to all subscribers. There will be a period where fans can pre-load the game before it launches, meaning they should be able to launch it from 00:01 AM in their local timezone on release day.

All Editions of Forza Motorsport Available to Pre-Order

Screenshot via Microsoft Store

There are three editions of Forza Motorsport available to pre-order, the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Premium Edition. The Standard Edition of the game includes the base game itself and costs $69.99.

The Deluxe Edition costs $89.99 and adds the Forza Motorsport Car Pass. That pass entitles players to one new car per week for thirty weeks. All of these cars are new to Forza, so players won’t have seen them before, no matter how many games in this series they’ve played.

The Premium Edition of Forza Motorsport has everything from the Deluxe Edition and adds the Race Day Car Pack, VIP Membership, and a Welcome Pack for $99.99. The Race Day Car Pack contains eight new cars that are available from day one. The VIP Membership gives players access to double credits and a host of other online benefits, such as new cars. Finally, the Welcome Pack grants all players five new cars and a big credit bonus to get them started in the game.

All Confirmed Cars for Forza Motorsport

Turn 10 Studios has confirmed that there will be over 500 cars in Forza Motorsport at launch. This roster will be added to over time with DLC and seasonal content. There’s an official list on the Forza website that’s being added to with each new trailer, but we’ve listed the cars below alongside their makes to help fans visualize the vehicles they’ll be driving.

Vehicle Name Manufacturer’s Brand How to Get it 2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3 Acura TBA 2017 Acura NSX Acura TBA 2018 Acura #36 Gradient Racing NSX GT3 Acura Race Day Car Pack Exclusive 2017 Vauxhall #66 Power Maxed TAG Racing Astra Vauxhall Race Day Car Pack Exclusive 2017 Alpine A110 Alpine – Renault TBA 1990 Alpine GTA Le Mans Alpine – Renault TBA 1971 AMC Javelin AMX AMC TBA 2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione Apollo Automobil TBA 2017 Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3 Aston Martin TBA 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan Aston Martin TBA 1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1 Aston Martin TBA 1958 Aston Martin DBR1 Aston Martin TBA 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT Audi TBA 2021 Audi RS6 Avant Audi TBA 2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3 Audi TBA 2018 Audi TT RS Audi TBA 2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS Audi TBA 2016 Audi R8 V10 plus Audi TBA 2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro Audi TBA 2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro Audi TBA 2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista Pininfarina TBA 2014 BAC Mono BAC TBA 2014 Bentley #17 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3 Bentley TBA 2003 Bentley #7 Team Bentley Speed 8 Bentley TBA 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE BMW TBA 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM BMW TBA 1999 BMW #15 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR BMW TBA 1991 BMW M3 BMW TBA 2019 Brabham BT62 Brabham TBA 1987 Buick Regal GNX Buick TBA 1970 Buick GSX Buick TBA 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Cadillac TBA 2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Cadillac TBA 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Cadillac TBA 1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E Chaparral TBA 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Chevrolet TBA 2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R Chevrolet TBA 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe Chevrolet TBA 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Chevrolet TBA 2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype Chevrolet TBA 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R Chevrolet TBA 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Chevrolet TBA 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454 Chevrolet TBA 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe Chevrolet TBA 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396 Chevrolet TBA 1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49 Chrysler TBA 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Dodge TBA 2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R Dodge TBA 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Dodge TBA 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Dodge TBA 1967 Eagle-Weslake T1G Eagle-Weslake TBA 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge Ferrari TBA 1976 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 312 T2 Ferrari TBA 1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4 Ferrari TBA 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Ford TBA 2017 Ford GT Ford TBA 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans Ford TBA 2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype Ford TBA 2014 Ford #17 AMD Tuning Focus ST BTCC Ford TBA 2005 Ford Ford GT Ford TBA 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 Ford TBA 1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo Ford TBA 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Ford TBA 1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans Ford TBA 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe Ford TBA 2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370Z Nissan TBA 2023 Nissan Z Nissan TBA 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35) Nissan TBA 2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo Nissan TBA 2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO Nissan TBA 1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP Nissan TBA 1988 Nissan #33 Bob Sharp Racing 300ZX Nissan TBA 1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZX-Turbo Nissan TBA 1984 Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette Nissan TBA 1984 Nissan #20 Bluebird Super Silhouette NissanNissanNissan TBA 1969 Nissan #21 Nissan Racing R382 Nissan TBA 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore Holden TBA 2020 Honda #73 LA Honda World Racing Civic Honda TBA 1967 Honda RA300 Honda TBA 2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N Hyundai TBA 2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT Jaguar TBA 1993 Jaguar XJ220 Jaguar TBA 1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9 Jaguar TBA 1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5 Jaguar TBA 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko Koenigsegg TBA 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO Lamborghini TBA 2019 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Lamborghini TBA 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante Lamborghini TBA 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4 Lamborghini TBA 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV Lamborghini TBA 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV Lamborghini TBA 2021 Lexus LC 500 Lexus TBA 2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport Lexus TBA 1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163 Simoniz TBA 2023 Lotus Emira Lotus TBA 2020 Lotus Evija Lotus TBA 1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77 Lotus TBA 2020 Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03 Lynk & Co TBA 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 Maserati TBA 2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80 Mazda TBA 1992 Mazda 323 GT-R Mazda TBA 1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B Mazda TBA 1991 Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX-7 Mazda TBA 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata Mazda TBA 2018 McLaren Senna McLaren TBA 2015 McLaren P1 GTR McLaren TBA 2013 McLaren P1 McLaren TBA 1976 McLaren #11 Team McLaren M23 McLaren TBA 1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B McLaren TBA 1966 McLaren #4 Bruce McLaren Motor Racing M1B McLaren TBA 1966 McLaren M2B McLaren TBA 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Mercedes TBA 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II Mercedes TBA 1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9 Mercedes TBA 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator Mercury – Ford TBA 1986 Merkur #11 MAC Tools XR4Ti Merkur TBA 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP MINI – BMW TBA 1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442 Oldsmobile TBA 2016 Pagani Huayra BC Pagani TBA 1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C Peugeot TBA 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Peugeot TBA 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 Pontiac – General Motors TBA 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Pontiac – General Motors TBA 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Porsche TBA 2021 Porsche Mission R Porsche TBA 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Porsche TBA 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Porsche TBA 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Porsche TBA 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid Porsche TBA 2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR Porsche TBA 2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR Porsche TBA 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder Porsche TBA 1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C Porsche TBA 1970 Porsche #3 917 LH Porsche TBA 2015 Radical RXC Turbo Radical TBA 2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed RAESR TBA 2021 Rimac Nevera Rimac TBA 2004 Saleen S7 Saleen TBA 2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID Toyota TBA 1999 Toyota #3 Toyota Motorsports GT-ONE TS020 Toyota TBA 1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III Toyota TBA

Can Players Import Cars From Other Forza Games to Forza Motorsport?

Screenshot via Turn 10 Studios’ YouTube channel

No, there’s no way for fans to import their cars from other Forza games like Forza Horizon 5 or Forza Motorsport 7 to Forza Motorsport. This was confirmed early on by Turn 10 Studios. The reason car collections can’t be imported is likely due to a combination of the coding of the cars and licensing issues with the brands. If Turn 10 Studios has an agreement to create a car for one game, it can’t then use that car in another game without signing another deal. These deals cost a lot of money, so it’s understandable that not every car in Forza history will be included in this title.

All Trailers for Forza Motorsport

We’ve included every trailer for Forza Motorsport below. The oldest is towards the bottom of the list, and the latest is right underneath this paragraph.

The June Xbox Game Showcase showed off yet another Official Trailer for the game. This time, the release date was confirmed, and it was one of the few that fans were happy they could expect in the same year.

A second Official Trailer for Forza Motorsport was released for the 2023 Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase.

The Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase for 2022 also included a gameplay segment for the newly announced title.

The first official trailer for Forza Motorsport was released as part of the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase for 2022.