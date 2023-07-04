Forza Motorsport: Release Date, Cars, Pre-Order Editions & Trailers

Forza Motorsport is a fresh start for the franchise, taking players back to motorsport racing with incredibly realistic vehicles and stats.

Forza Motorsport is the 2023 reboot for the franchise that spanned seven entries, with the last one being Forza Motorsport 7. The game differs from the Forza Horizon series by bringing the focus back to motorsport racing on organized tracks. Players need to concentrate on each vehicle’s performance, tweaking stats by tuning their cars between races for an optimal performance that sees them win every race. This guide covers everything there is to know about Forza Motorsport, from its release date and the available editions to the cars in the game and all released trailers.

When is the Release Date for Forza Motorsport?

Forza Motorsport will be released on October 10, 2023. The game skips an incredibly busy September with games like Starfield hitting consoles and PC and is just far enough behind The Crew Motorfest to make its mark without being overlooked due to a much more popular release.

What Platforms is Forza Motorsport Coming to?

Forza Motorsport will only be released for PC via Steam and Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X/S. The developer, Turn 10 Studios, is a first-party Xbox Games Studio, so it’s incredibly unlikely that the title will ever release for any platform other than the ones we’ve already outlined.

Will Forza Motorsport be on Game Pass Day One?

Yes, Forza Motorsport will be available on Game Pass for PC and Xbox Series X/S on day one of release. The game is a first-party studio release, and they almost always launch on Game Pass to all subscribers. There will be a period where fans can pre-load the game before it launches, meaning they should be able to launch it from 00:01 AM in their local timezone on release day.

All Editions of Forza Motorsport Available to Pre-Order

There are three editions of Forza Motorsport available to pre-order, the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Premium Edition. The Standard Edition of the game includes the base game itself and costs $69.99.

The Deluxe Edition costs $89.99 and adds the Forza Motorsport Car Pass. That pass entitles players to one new car per week for thirty weeks. All of these cars are new to Forza, so players won’t have seen them before, no matter how many games in this series they’ve played.

The Premium Edition of Forza Motorsport has everything from the Deluxe Edition and adds the Race Day Car Pack, VIP Membership, and a Welcome Pack for $99.99. The Race Day Car Pack contains eight new cars that are available from day one. The VIP Membership gives players access to double credits and a host of other online benefits, such as new cars. Finally, the Welcome Pack grants all players five new cars and a big credit bonus to get them started in the game.

All Confirmed Cars for Forza Motorsport

Turn 10 Studios has confirmed that there will be over 500 cars in Forza Motorsport at launch. This roster will be added to over time with DLC and seasonal content. There’s an official list on the Forza website that’s being added to with each new trailer, but we’ve listed the cars below alongside their makes to help fans visualize the vehicles they’ll be driving.

Vehicle NameManufacturer’s BrandHow to Get it
2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3AcuraTBA
2017 Acura NSXAcuraTBA
2018 Acura #36 Gradient Racing NSX GT3AcuraRace Day Car Pack Exclusive
2017 Vauxhall #66 Power Maxed TAG Racing AstraVauxhallRace Day Car Pack Exclusive
2017 Alpine A110Alpine – RenaultTBA
1990 Alpine GTA Le MansAlpine – RenaultTBA
1971 AMC Javelin AMXAMCTBA
2018 Apollo Intensa EmozioneApollo AutomobilTBA
2017 Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3Aston MartinTBA
2016 Aston Martin VulcanAston MartinTBA
1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1Aston MartinTBA
1958 Aston Martin DBR1Aston MartinTBA
2021 Audi RS e-tron GTAudiTBA
2021 Audi RS6 AvantAudiTBA
2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3AudiTBA
2018 Audi TT RSAudiTBA
2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RSAudiTBA
2016 Audi R8 V10 plusAudiTBA
2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattroAudiTBA
2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattroAudiTBA
2020 Automobili Pininfarina BattistaPininfarinaTBA
2014 BAC MonoBACTBA
2014 Bentley #17 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3BentleyTBA
2003 Bentley #7 Team Bentley Speed 8BentleyTBA
2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTEBMWTBA
2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLMBMWTBA
1999 BMW #15 BMW Motorsport V12 LMRBMWTBA
1991 BMW M3BMWTBA
2019 Brabham BT62BrabhamTBA
1987 Buick Regal GNXBuickTBA
1970 Buick GSXBuickTBA
2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.RCadillacTBA
2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.RCadillacTBA
2022 Cadillac CT5-V BlackwingCadillacTBA
1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2EChaparralTBA
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-RayChevroletTBA
2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.RChevroletTBA
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray CoupeChevroletTBA
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LEChevroletTBA
2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona PrototypeChevroletTBA
2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.RChevroletTBA
1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28ChevroletTBA
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454ChevroletTBA
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport CoupeChevroletTBA
1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396ChevroletTBA
1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49ChryslerTBA
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT DemonDodgeTBA
2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-RDodgeTBA
1970 Dodge Challenger R/TDodgeTBA
1969 Dodge Charger R/TDodgeTBA
1967 Eagle-Weslake T1GEagle-WeslakeTBA
2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 ChallengeFerrariTBA
1976 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 312 T2FerrariTBA
1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4FerrariTBA
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500FordTBA
2017 Ford GTFordTBA
2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le MansFordTBA
2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona PrototypeFordTBA
2014 Ford #17 AMD Tuning Focus ST BTCCFordTBA
2005 Ford Ford GTFordTBA
1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500FordTBA
1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri TurboFordTBA
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302FordTBA
1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le MansFordTBA
1965 Ford Mustang GT CoupeFordTBA
2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370ZNissanTBA
2023 Nissan ZNissanTBA
2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)NissanTBA
2019 Nissan 370Z NismoNissanTBA
2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMONissanTBA
1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CPNissanTBA
1988 Nissan #33 Bob Sharp Racing 300ZXNissanTBA
1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZX-TurboNissanTBA
1984 Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super SilhouetteNissanTBA
1984 Nissan #20 Bluebird Super SilhouetteNissanNissanNissanTBA
1969 Nissan #21 Nissan Racing R382NissanTBA
2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF CommodoreHoldenTBA
2020 Honda #73 LA Honda World Racing CivicHondaTBA
1967 Honda RA300HondaTBA
2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster NHyundaiTBA
2015 Jaguar XKR-S GTJaguarTBA
1993 Jaguar XJ220JaguarTBA
1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9JaguarTBA
1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5JaguarTBA
2020 Koenigsegg JeskoKoenigseggTBA
2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVOLamborghiniTBA
2019 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37LamborghiniTBA
2018 Lamborghini Huracán PerformanteLamborghiniTBA
2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4LamborghiniTBA
1997 Lamborghini Diablo SVLamborghiniTBA
1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QVLamborghiniTBA
2021 Lexus LC 500LexusTBA
2014 Lexus IS 350 F SportLexusTBA
1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163SimonizTBA
2023 Lotus EmiraLotusTBA
2020 Lotus EvijaLotusTBA
1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77LotusTBA
2020 Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03Lynk & CoTBA
2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4MaseratiTBA
2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80MazdaTBA
1992 Mazda 323 GT-RMazdaTBA
1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787BMazdaTBA
1991 Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX-7MazdaTBA
1990 Mazda MX-5 MiataMazdaTBA
2018 McLaren SennaMcLarenTBA
2015 McLaren P1 GTRMcLarenTBA
2013 McLaren P1McLarenTBA
1976 McLaren #11 Team McLaren M23McLarenTBA
1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8BMcLarenTBA
1966 McLaren #4 Bruce McLaren Motor Racing M1BMcLarenTBA
1966 McLaren M2BMcLarenTBA
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMGMercedesTBA
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution IIMercedesTBA
1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9MercedesTBA
1970 Mercury Cougar EliminatorMercury – FordTBA
1986 Merkur #11 MAC Tools XR4TiMerkurTBA
2021 MINI John Cooper Works GPMINI – BMWTBA
1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442OldsmobileTBA
2016 Pagani Huayra BCPaganiTBA
1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1CPeugeotTBA
1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16PeugeotTBA
1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455Pontiac – General MotorsTBA
1969 Pontiac GTO JudgePontiac – General MotorsTBA
2021 Porsche 911 GT3PorscheTBA
2021 Porsche Mission RPorscheTBA
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo SPorscheTBA
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RSPorscheTBA
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSPorscheTBA
2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 HybridPorscheTBA
2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSRPorscheTBA
2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSRPorscheTBA
2014 Porsche 918 SpyderPorscheTBA
1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962CPorscheTBA
1970 Porsche #3 917 LHPorscheTBA
2015 Radical RXC TurboRadicalTBA
2019 RAESR Tachyon SpeedRAESRTBA
2021 Rimac NeveraRimacTBA
2004 Saleen S7SaleenTBA
2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRIDToyotaTBA
1999 Toyota #3 Toyota Motorsports GT-ONE TS020ToyotaTBA
1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk IIIToyotaTBA

Can Players Import Cars From Other Forza Games to Forza Motorsport?

No, there’s no way for fans to import their cars from other Forza games like Forza Horizon 5 or Forza Motorsport 7 to Forza Motorsport. This was confirmed early on by Turn 10 Studios. The reason car collections can’t be imported is likely due to a combination of the coding of the cars and licensing issues with the brands. If Turn 10 Studios has an agreement to create a car for one game, it can’t then use that car in another game without signing another deal. These deals cost a lot of money, so it’s understandable that not every car in Forza history will be included in this title.

All Trailers for Forza Motorsport

We’ve included every trailer for Forza Motorsport below. The oldest is towards the bottom of the list, and the latest is right underneath this paragraph.

The June Xbox Game Showcase showed off yet another Official Trailer for the game. This time, the release date was confirmed, and it was one of the few that fans were happy they could expect in the same year.

A second Official Trailer for Forza Motorsport was released for the 2023 Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase.

The Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase for 2022 also included a gameplay segment for the newly announced title.

The first official trailer for Forza Motorsport was released as part of the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase for 2022.

