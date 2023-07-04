Forza Motorsport: Release Date, Cars, Pre-Order Editions & Trailers
Forza Motorsport is a fresh start for the franchise, taking players back to motorsport racing with incredibly realistic vehicles and stats.
Forza Motorsport is the 2023 reboot for the franchise that spanned seven entries, with the last one being Forza Motorsport 7. The game differs from the Forza Horizon series by bringing the focus back to motorsport racing on organized tracks. Players need to concentrate on each vehicle’s performance, tweaking stats by tuning their cars between races for an optimal performance that sees them win every race. This guide covers everything there is to know about Forza Motorsport, from its release date and the available editions to the cars in the game and all released trailers.
Contents
- When is the Release Date for Forza Motorsport?
- What Platforms is Forza Motorsport Coming to?
- Will Forza Motorsport be on Game Pass Day One?
- All Editions Available to Pre-Order
- All Confirmed Cars for Froza Motorsport
- Can Players Import Cars From Other Forza Games to Forza Motorsport?
- All Trailers for Forza Motorsport
Related: Xbox and Bethesda Showcase highlights vibrant, colorful experience of Forza Motorsport
When is the Release Date for Forza Motorsport?
Forza Motorsport will be released on October 10, 2023. The game skips an incredibly busy September with games like Starfield hitting consoles and PC and is just far enough behind The Crew Motorfest to make its mark without being overlooked due to a much more popular release.
What Platforms is Forza Motorsport Coming to?
Forza Motorsport will only be released for PC via Steam and Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X/S. The developer, Turn 10 Studios, is a first-party Xbox Games Studio, so it’s incredibly unlikely that the title will ever release for any platform other than the ones we’ve already outlined.
Will Forza Motorsport be on Game Pass Day One?
Yes, Forza Motorsport will be available on Game Pass for PC and Xbox Series X/S on day one of release. The game is a first-party studio release, and they almost always launch on Game Pass to all subscribers. There will be a period where fans can pre-load the game before it launches, meaning they should be able to launch it from 00:01 AM in their local timezone on release day.
All Editions of Forza Motorsport Available to Pre-Order
There are three editions of Forza Motorsport available to pre-order, the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Premium Edition. The Standard Edition of the game includes the base game itself and costs $69.99.
The Deluxe Edition costs $89.99 and adds the Forza Motorsport Car Pass. That pass entitles players to one new car per week for thirty weeks. All of these cars are new to Forza, so players won’t have seen them before, no matter how many games in this series they’ve played.
The Premium Edition of Forza Motorsport has everything from the Deluxe Edition and adds the Race Day Car Pack, VIP Membership, and a Welcome Pack for $99.99. The Race Day Car Pack contains eight new cars that are available from day one. The VIP Membership gives players access to double credits and a host of other online benefits, such as new cars. Finally, the Welcome Pack grants all players five new cars and a big credit bonus to get them started in the game.
All Confirmed Cars for Forza Motorsport
Turn 10 Studios has confirmed that there will be over 500 cars in Forza Motorsport at launch. This roster will be added to over time with DLC and seasonal content. There’s an official list on the Forza website that’s being added to with each new trailer, but we’ve listed the cars below alongside their makes to help fans visualize the vehicles they’ll be driving.
|Vehicle Name
|Manufacturer’s Brand
|How to Get it
|2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3
|Acura
|TBA
|2017 Acura NSX
|Acura
|TBA
|2018 Acura #36 Gradient Racing NSX GT3
|Acura
|Race Day Car Pack Exclusive
|2017 Vauxhall #66 Power Maxed TAG Racing Astra
|Vauxhall
|Race Day Car Pack Exclusive
|2017 Alpine A110
|Alpine – Renault
|TBA
|1990 Alpine GTA Le Mans
|Alpine – Renault
|TBA
|1971 AMC Javelin AMX
|AMC
|TBA
|2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione
|Apollo Automobil
|TBA
|2017 Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3
|Aston Martin
|TBA
|2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
|Aston Martin
|TBA
|1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1
|Aston Martin
|TBA
|1958 Aston Martin DBR1
|Aston Martin
|TBA
|2021 Audi RS e-tron GT
|Audi
|TBA
|2021 Audi RS6 Avant
|Audi
|TBA
|2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3
|Audi
|TBA
|2018 Audi TT RS
|Audi
|TBA
|2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS
|Audi
|TBA
|2016 Audi R8 V10 plus
|Audi
|TBA
|2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro
|Audi
|TBA
|2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro
|Audi
|TBA
|2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista
|Pininfarina
|TBA
|2014 BAC Mono
|BAC
|TBA
|2014 Bentley #17 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3
|Bentley
|TBA
|2003 Bentley #7 Team Bentley Speed 8
|Bentley
|TBA
|2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE
|BMW
|TBA
|2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM
|BMW
|TBA
|1999 BMW #15 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR
|BMW
|TBA
|1991 BMW M3
|BMW
|TBA
|2019 Brabham BT62
|Brabham
|TBA
|1987 Buick Regal GNX
|Buick
|TBA
|1970 Buick GSX
|Buick
|TBA
|2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
|Cadillac
|TBA
|2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
|Cadillac
|TBA
|2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
|Cadillac
|TBA
|1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E
|Chaparral
|TBA
|2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
|Chevrolet
|TBA
|2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R
|Chevrolet
|TBA
|2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe
|Chevrolet
|TBA
|2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
|Chevrolet
|TBA
|2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype
|Chevrolet
|TBA
|2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R
|Chevrolet
|TBA
|1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
|Chevrolet
|TBA
|1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
|Chevrolet
|TBA
|1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe
|Chevrolet
|TBA
|1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396
|Chevrolet
|TBA
|1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49
|Chrysler
|TBA
|2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
|Dodge
|TBA
|2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R
|Dodge
|TBA
|1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
|Dodge
|TBA
|1969 Dodge Charger R/T
|Dodge
|TBA
|1967 Eagle-Weslake T1G
|Eagle-Weslake
|TBA
|2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge
|Ferrari
|TBA
|1976 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 312 T2
|Ferrari
|TBA
|1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4
|Ferrari
|TBA
|2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
|Ford
|TBA
|2017 Ford GT
|Ford
|TBA
|2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans
|Ford
|TBA
|2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype
|Ford
|TBA
|2014 Ford #17 AMD Tuning Focus ST BTCC
|Ford
|TBA
|2005 Ford Ford GT
|Ford
|TBA
|1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
|Ford
|TBA
|1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo
|Ford
|TBA
|1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
|Ford
|TBA
|1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans
|Ford
|TBA
|1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
|Ford
|TBA
|2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370Z
|Nissan
|TBA
|2023 Nissan Z
|Nissan
|TBA
|2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)
|Nissan
|TBA
|2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo
|Nissan
|TBA
|2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO
|Nissan
|TBA
|1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP
|Nissan
|TBA
|1988 Nissan #33 Bob Sharp Racing 300ZX
|Nissan
|TBA
|1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZX-Turbo
|Nissan
|TBA
|1984 Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette
|Nissan
|TBA
|1984 Nissan #20 Bluebird Super Silhouette
|NissanNissanNissan
|TBA
|1969 Nissan #21 Nissan Racing R382
|Nissan
|TBA
|2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore
|Holden
|TBA
|2020 Honda #73 LA Honda World Racing Civic
|Honda
|TBA
|1967 Honda RA300
|Honda
|TBA
|2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N
|Hyundai
|TBA
|2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT
|Jaguar
|TBA
|1993 Jaguar XJ220
|Jaguar
|TBA
|1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9
|Jaguar
|TBA
|1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5
|Jaguar
|TBA
|2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
|Koenigsegg
|TBA
|2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO
|Lamborghini
|TBA
|2019 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37
|Lamborghini
|TBA
|2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante
|Lamborghini
|TBA
|2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
|Lamborghini
|TBA
|1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
|Lamborghini
|TBA
|1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
|Lamborghini
|TBA
|2021 Lexus LC 500
|Lexus
|TBA
|2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
|Lexus
|TBA
|1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163
|Simoniz
|TBA
|2023 Lotus Emira
|Lotus
|TBA
|2020 Lotus Evija
|Lotus
|TBA
|1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77
|Lotus
|TBA
|2020 Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03
|Lynk & Co
|TBA
|2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4
|Maserati
|TBA
|2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80
|Mazda
|TBA
|1992 Mazda 323 GT-R
|Mazda
|TBA
|1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B
|Mazda
|TBA
|1991 Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX-7
|Mazda
|TBA
|1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata
|Mazda
|TBA
|2018 McLaren Senna
|McLaren
|TBA
|2015 McLaren P1 GTR
|McLaren
|TBA
|2013 McLaren P1
|McLaren
|TBA
|1976 McLaren #11 Team McLaren M23
|McLaren
|TBA
|1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B
|McLaren
|TBA
|1966 McLaren #4 Bruce McLaren Motor Racing M1B
|McLaren
|TBA
|1966 McLaren M2B
|McLaren
|TBA
|2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
|Mercedes
|TBA
|1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
|Mercedes
|TBA
|1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9
|Mercedes
|TBA
|1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator
|Mercury – Ford
|TBA
|1986 Merkur #11 MAC Tools XR4Ti
|Merkur
|TBA
|2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP
|MINI – BMW
|TBA
|1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442
|Oldsmobile
|TBA
|2016 Pagani Huayra BC
|Pagani
|TBA
|1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C
|Peugeot
|TBA
|1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
|Peugeot
|TBA
|1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455
|Pontiac – General Motors
|TBA
|1969 Pontiac GTO Judge
|Pontiac – General Motors
|TBA
|2021 Porsche 911 GT3
|Porsche
|TBA
|2021 Porsche Mission R
|Porsche
|TBA
|2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S
|Porsche
|TBA
|2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
|Porsche
|TBA
|2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
|Porsche
|TBA
|2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid
|Porsche
|TBA
|2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR
|Porsche
|TBA
|2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR
|Porsche
|TBA
|2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
|Porsche
|TBA
|1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C
|Porsche
|TBA
|1970 Porsche #3 917 LH
|Porsche
|TBA
|2015 Radical RXC Turbo
|Radical
|TBA
|2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed
|RAESR
|TBA
|2021 Rimac Nevera
|Rimac
|TBA
|2004 Saleen S7
|Saleen
|TBA
|2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID
|Toyota
|TBA
|1999 Toyota #3 Toyota Motorsports GT-ONE TS020
|Toyota
|TBA
|1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III
|Toyota
|TBA
Can Players Import Cars From Other Forza Games to Forza Motorsport?
No, there’s no way for fans to import their cars from other Forza games like Forza Horizon 5 or Forza Motorsport 7 to Forza Motorsport. This was confirmed early on by Turn 10 Studios. The reason car collections can’t be imported is likely due to a combination of the coding of the cars and licensing issues with the brands. If Turn 10 Studios has an agreement to create a car for one game, it can’t then use that car in another game without signing another deal. These deals cost a lot of money, so it’s understandable that not every car in Forza history will be included in this title.
All Trailers for Forza Motorsport
We’ve included every trailer for Forza Motorsport below. The oldest is towards the bottom of the list, and the latest is right underneath this paragraph.
The June Xbox Game Showcase showed off yet another Official Trailer for the game. This time, the release date was confirmed, and it was one of the few that fans were happy they could expect in the same year.
A second Official Trailer for Forza Motorsport was released for the 2023 Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase.
The Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase for 2022 also included a gameplay segment for the newly announced title.
The first official trailer for Forza Motorsport was released as part of the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase for 2022.