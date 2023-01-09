An Xbox showcase focusing on Bethesda titles could be happening later this month, claims report

The start of the new year is an exciting time filled with endless possibilities. Xbox has had fans clamoring for months about what they can expect from the company in the coming year. When will we get to learn more information about the highly-anticipated Starfield, and what is going on with Elder Scrolls VI? While there have been rumors spreading like wildfire about if and when Xbox will have its next showcase, it would appear we have the answer and it comes from journalist Jez Corden. Of course, keep in mind that this could all change in the coming days.

EXCLUSIVE: Xbox will host a new Developer_Direct show format this month, featuring ZeniMax titles, Forza, and more.



DETAILS: https://t.co/hmzdSG45Vc #Xbox — Jez (@JezCorden) January 9, 2023

Fans have been waiting for a while to hear any news about the games coming to Xbox later this year. If Corden is correct, everyone will get more information in a showcase on January 25. The showcase is also apparently going to focus on Bethesda titles like Starfield. Corden also stated that the showcase will have “deep dives into Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, and content from ZeniMax Online Studios.” This could mean that there is more content coming to The Elder Scrolls Online. The showcase will be less extravagant and more focused on talking about the work going into the games.

If it weren’t enough to have the host of Xbox Two talk about an upcoming showcase, there seems to be more hinting at an announcement of the showcase later this week. Earlier today, VP of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg posted a tweet that said: “This should be a fun week, excited for the days to progress!” While this isn’t a confirmation that there will be a showcase or announcement coming later this month, the timing is pretty coincidental. If a showcase really is happening later this month, it wouldn’t be surprising to get an official announcement sometime this week.