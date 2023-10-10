Forza Motorsport: Complete Track List

Forza Motorsport is the pinnacle of video game motorsport experiences. It throws players in at the deep end to compete with some of the fastest cars in the world on tracks that are as iconic as the vehicles speeding around them.

While the car list is something most players care about, it’s also nice to know which tracks are available in the game for both the career and multiplayer modes. Some fans just want to race on a specific track, and when it’s as beautiful as Silverstone, we can’t blame them.

All Tracks in Forza Motorsport

Below, we’ve listed every track that’s available for fans to race on in Forza Motorsport. Some of these tracks will only be available in specific parts of the game’s career mode. However, all of them will eventually be available to players in multiplayer mode once they’ve progressed far enough.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Eaglerock Speedway

Grand Oak Raceway

Hakone Circuit

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Le Mans – Circuit International de la Sarthe

Lime Rock Park

Nürburgring GP

Maple Valley

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Mugello Circuit

Road America

Silverstone Circuit

Suzuka Circuit

Virginia International Raceway

Watkins Glen International Speedway

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

When Will Nordschleife be Added to Forza Motorsport

Developer Turn 10 Studios has confirmed that the iconic Nordschleife race track will be added to Forza Motorsport in Spring 2024. This is the track that forms the north loop of Nürburgring and is a fan favorite, especially among those passionate about racing who actually attend the physical events.

Both Nürburgring and Nordschleife have been rebuilt for Forza Motorsport by Turn 10 Studios in order to give fans the best racing experience on them possible. As part of the developer’s commitment to keep bringing new content to the game, the track will be one of many additions made to it as time goes on.

What Tracks Are Coming Soon to Forza Motorsport

At the time of writing, the only track we’re aware is still coming to Forza Motorsport is Nordschleife. Turn 10 Studios will no doubt announce more as it’s able to, but for now, this is the only track that’s set to come to the game in the future that fans can look forward to.