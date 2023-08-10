For all, you Bingo fanatics, Playtika Games has launched their hit title Bingo Blitz for mobile phones and PCs. Bingo Blitz allows players to choose from a variety of different games which they play using unique bingo sheets. The game automatically randomizes the bingo board for you, so you don’t have to spend time trying it create them on your own. While not all of the game options are free, there are plenty of ways to earn free credits.

How To Get Free Bingo Blitz Credits

Image via Playtika

Playtika Games is giving players free credits through their website. This offer requires an account, either through your phone, Facebook, or their website. Once on their site, you’ll be prompted to log into your account to receive the free credits. You can also get free credits by logging in and completing dailies. Here’s a complete list:

Redeem free credits on the website

Complete in-game dailies

Follow Bingo Blitz on Facebook (Participate in contests and giveaways)

Claim freebies daily from the in-game store

Complete rounds of Bingo

Complete rooms

Complete quests

Complete mini-games

Complete maps

Complete daily-spins

Complete daily bonuses

Related: PUBG Mobile redeem codes (August 2023)

What is Bingo Blitz?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bingo Blitz is a world re-imagined with Bingo lovers in mind. Players travel around the world while completing minigames while earning credits to spend in the game’s shop. The games themselves offer a unique spin to the traditional formula. For example, instead of waiting for the correct number to be called, players can use a Power Up to fill a free spot on the sheet.

Like most mobile games, there are daily rewards and multiple currencies that players can unlock just by logging in. The previously mentioned Power-Ups are also purchasable using this method and allow players to select from many bonuses. These bonuses can include things such as instant wins, double daubs, and instant XP. Power-Ups are one of many offerings that can be bought using gems.

Can You Cheat To Get More Bingo Blitz Credits?

Image via Playtika

As of 2023, there’s no in-game way to use cheats to earn Bingo Blitz credits. However, there is a free site that allows you to link your dailies to collect unlimited free credits. Here are the steps for this method:

After entering the site, you’ll find a section labeled “Daily Gifts.” There, you’ll see a box labeled “No of items.” In that box, you can select the number of free bonus coins you want to acquire.

After selecting how many sources you want to collect free coins from, you will have to tap the COLLECT button. After pressing the COLLECT button, you’ll be taken back to your Bingo Blitz game. There, you’ll see your coins increase.

Do I Need To Spend Real Money in Bingo Blitz?

There’s no requirement to spend real money, and the free credits, including the ones you earn in-game, are more than enough to enjoy the game to the fullest. You can also gift credits to your friends with no limitations. Credits are the only currency you need to progress across the map. Feel free to take advantage of this guide to keep the credits rolling in.